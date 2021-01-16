5 questions with ... Sgt. Scott Flannery, assistant jail superintendent for the Macon County Sheriff's Office

Name: Sgt. Scott Flannery
Occupation: assistant jail superintendent
Age: 50
City of residence: Mount Zion
When did you first start working for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and how did you get to be in your current position?
I started working for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 as a patrol deputy and served in a variety of positions in the patrol division to include accident reconstruction, bike patrol, and the Special Response Team (SWAT) until my promotion to sergeant in December 2010. My initial assignment as a command officer was in patrol and in 2011 I was first assigned to the jail as a second shift jail sergeant. After serving three years in the jail as a supervisor I was reassigned to the patrol division again. Lt. Kris Thompson asked me to be his assistant jail superintendent in November 2017 and I have been in that position ever since. The assistant jail superintendent is responsible for the overall daily operations of 78 correctional staff, an average of 300 inmates, and the support staff in the facility (kitchen staff, medical staff, mental health staff, etc). It has definitely been my most challenging position I have ever held in my law enforcement career.
Has COVID-19 had any effect on the jailing process in Macon County?
When the COVID19 pandemic first hit our area in March of 2020 the Macon County Jail was already working closely with the Macon County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health for contingency plans. Our medical provider at the time, Crossings Health Care, assisted the jail in developing a COVID19 response plan. We have used that plan since day one and have adopted or modified the plan several times to keep up with updated information and changes in guidelines. Shortly after March the State’s Attorney Office and the Sheriff developed guidelines for the acceptance of new inmates into our facility. We worked diligently to keep the virus out of our facility and the protect the inmates that were in our custody and care. To this date, the Macon County Jail is proud to say that we have not had a single case of an inmate infected with the virus while in our custody. We have had individuals come into the facility with a positive test result and were able to properly isolate them to keep the general population safe. Our facility has over 20 individual housing cells that have negative pressure capability which has proven to reduce the likelihood of COVID spreading through the jail. The correctional officers have worked through this pandemic tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of each person who passes through our doors. They are to be commended for their work and I will never be able to thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.
Have you always had an interest in law enforcement? If not, when did you become interested and why?
I knew at a relatively young age that I wanted to be a police officer. When I was young I had the stereotypical reason for wanting to be a police officer. I wanted to help my community and protect the citizens from harm. I still believe in that mantra after nearly 30 in law enforcement. In 1989 I joined the Illinois National Guard as a military police officer while working my way through community college. I was able to completely my associates degree in criminal justice from Danville Area Community College and transferred to Eastern Illinois University. After graduating from Eastern, I was commissioned into the United States Army as a second lieutenant in the military police corps. I served in a variety of positions in the Army while assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. I was able to do my company command time with the Fort Knox Military Police Company. I left active duty in 2000 and was hired by the Litchfield Police Department that same year. Simultaneously I was in the Illinois National Guard as the operations officer for the 123rd Military Police Battalion. Shortly after 9/11 I was called back up to active duty and served as the operations officer for Operation Noble Eagle which oversaw all soldiers in the State of Illinois responsible for airport security missions. I left the Litchfield Police Department in 2006 when I took a position with the sheriff’s office.
What would we find you doing on your days off? Are there any activities in the county you enjoy doing?
When I find myself having a day off I am spending precious time with my family. My wife, Kara, is a Decatur police officer for the past 16 years. She works a rotating schedule so our days off rarely match up. My family is my priority and we try to spend as much time together as possible. I have an 18-year-old daughter, Grace, who is attending Maryville University in St. Louis studying to be a nurse. My 12-year-old Addison is a sixth grader in Mount Zion schools and keeps us busy with every extra-curricular activity she can find. My stepson Zach is 21 and has followed in the family footsteps. He is currently a sergeant in the Illinois National Guard and works as a correctional officer in the jail. Kara and I will be able to retire within weeks of each other in 2026 so we are counting down the days (5 years, 7 months if you’re curious). After retirement we will be leaving Illinois and enjoying the rest of our lives.
What are some current events going on at the sheriff’s office? Any new exciting updates or fundraisers?
I am the President of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police #144. This past year and the restrictions has been tough on the benevolent. We normally have our annual golf outing which is a huge success every year. The proceeds from that event has helped sponsor nearly every donation we make as an organization. Unfortunately we were unable to sponsor things such as Fourth of July festivities, youth sports teams, individual sponsorships, and of course our Shop with the Sheriff. It was a pretty difficult decision to have to make but ensuring the safety of everyone was a priority. We are looking forward to lifted restrictions in our area so we can once again do the things that the FOP has proudly done for years. Until then our deputies, correctional officers, animal control wardens and court security staffs are doing everything we can to keep the citizens of Macon County safe and out of harm's way. We will continue to strive to provide the best services we can to our community and those we serve. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has been in existence since 1829 and we pride ourselves in being there for those in need.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten