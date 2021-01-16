5 questions with ... Sgt. Scott Flannery, assistant jail superintendent for the Macon County Sheriff's Office

When the COVID19 pandemic first hit our area in March of 2020 the Macon County Jail was already working closely with the Macon County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health for contingency plans. Our medical provider at the time, Crossings Health Care, assisted the jail in developing a COVID19 response plan. We have used that plan since day one and have adopted or modified the plan several times to keep up with updated information and changes in guidelines. Shortly after March the State’s Attorney Office and the Sheriff developed guidelines for the acceptance of new inmates into our facility. We worked diligently to keep the virus out of our facility and the protect the inmates that were in our custody and care. To this date, the Macon County Jail is proud to say that we have not had a single case of an inmate infected with the virus while in our custody. We have had individuals come into the facility with a positive test result and were able to properly isolate them to keep the general population safe. Our facility has over 20 individual housing cells that have negative pressure capability which has proven to reduce the likelihood of COVID spreading through the jail. The correctional officers have worked through this pandemic tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of each person who passes through our doors. They are to be commended for their work and I will never be able to thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.