5 questions with ... Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful
Sheryol Threetwit
Name: Sheryol Threewit

Occupation: Owner of All Things Beautiful in downtown Decatur

Age: 71

City of residence: Decatur

What are some of your favorite products you sell at All Things Beautiful?

I sell a lot of clothing, and farmhouse home accessories. I enjoy helping customers. I feel good when they like my merchandise, which is handpicked by me.

What made you want to open up your own store? 

It was a lifelong dream to own my own store, an item on my bucket list. I have always had a side business such as this one. When I got the opportunity to open a brick and mortar store, I did it.

As a small business owner in the community, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected business?  

I closed the store on March 16 because my business was slow. I paid rent for two months and I had no sales, until I opened an ecommerce store. People were not shopping in brick and mortar stores before COVID-19 and it got worst after the virus came around.  

How long have you lived in Decatur and what are some of your favorite parts about it?

I grew up in Decatur, moved to California some 50 years ago when I was 21 and returned to Decatur because I love a small town where you get to know people. I have been back here for 14 years. I have beautiful home in the West End. I have a lots of friends. Every customer is a friend. 

Describe your ideal day, aside from running the shop. What would you choose to do and why?

I love my shop, but I realized that being home is fun, too. I walk my two greyhounds, watch a little television, fix dinner, do some work around the house and update my ecommerce page, visit with friends, call family. I really would like to visit my daughter and her family more, since they live in California it is hard to get out there. I really enjoy doing all of the above.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

