5 questions with ... Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Name: Sheryol Threewit

Occupation: Owner of All Things Beautiful in downtown Decatur

Age: 71

City of residence: Decatur

What are some of your favorite products you sell at All Things Beautiful?

I sell a lot of clothing, and farmhouse home accessories. I enjoy helping customers. I feel good when they like my merchandise, which is handpicked by me.

What made you want to open up your own store?

It was a lifelong dream to own my own store, an item on my bucket list. I have always had a side business such as this one. When I got the opportunity to open a brick and mortar store, I did it.

As a small business owner in the community, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected business?

I closed the store on March 16 because my business was slow. I paid rent for two months and I had no sales, until I opened an ecommerce store. People were not shopping in brick and mortar stores before COVID-19 and it got worst after the virus came around.