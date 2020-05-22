You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Soo Jin Lichtenwalter, recruiting specialist
5 questions with ... Soo Jin Lichtenwalter, recruiting specialist

Name: Soo Jin Lichtenwalter

Occupation: Recruiting specialist for Continental Carbonic Products Inc.

Age: 31

City of residence: Decatur

It might not be well known that a large dry ice manufacturer is based in Decatur. What is dry ice used for and how is Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. involved in making and distributing it?

I love telling people about this growing business. Not only is it the largest dry ice company in the U.S., but it’s based right here in Decatur, Illinois! Dry ice is used in a multitude of industries including meat processing; food distribution, including internet-based food shipping; medical shipments; and in research sectors. Another large use of dry ice is for dry ice blast cleaning, which is an environmentally friendly way to clean a wide variety of industrial equipment. Continental Carbonic Products Inc. has over 50 plants and distribution centers all across the United States that manufacture and distribute dry ice. 

What does your job as a recruiting specialist involve? Do you enjoy what you do?

I get to help find candidates for our manufacturing facilities across the United States. Everything from material handlers to skilled labor and management. I absolutely enjoy what I do! I especially love getting to assist in staffing new facilities. We opened dry ice production plants in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, in December of 2017 and Denison, Iowa, in May of 2019. I constantly get to help individuals find a home in our growing business that can provide them with stable income, honest work, and family-life balance. Every time I visit these facilities, I’m welcomed with lots of high fives and “remember me's.” That’s probably the absolute best part: getting to know that you were a part of giving someone an opportunity for success.

You mentioned that your company is considered an essential service and remains open. Why is it an essential business?

We are an essential supplier to critically important sectors of the U.S. economy. Our dry ice chills meat in processing plants, keeps food and medical products frozen during shipment and is used as a cooling agent in many research applications. We continue to produce and distribute dry ice on a 24/7 basis throughout the pandemic and are working hard to provide a safe and healthy work environment for our 1,000-plus employees.

What made you want to be a chamber ambassador with the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce?

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador program was and is a great way for me to stay connected in this local community. I wanted to get out there and meet individuals with the same vision for growth, local support and networking as myself. Getting to meet other like-minded community enthusiasts who encourage business growth, celebration of existing businesses, and breaking ground on new economic developments is absolutely amazing! Being a chamber ambassador also gives me an opportunity to speak with other individuals about the reasons I love residing in and working in this community.

Have you always lived in Decatur? What living here do you enjoy the most?

I actually grew up in the nearby town of Clinton. After high school I moved to St. Louis for a span of time and moved back to the area about eight-nine years ago. I have resided in Decatur since. Coming from a smaller town like Clinton really makes me appreciate the multitude of things that the Decatur area has to offer. There’s always a special event or new restaurant popping up somewhere, and that attracted me immediately. I love the hearts of the people here! I am constantly amazed by their generosity and kindness in our community when I participate in things like the WSOY Community Food Drive each year. I travel for work, and I get to meet people from all over the country while doing so. It makes me really appreciate how approachable, kindhearted and genuine people are who reside in and support this community! 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

