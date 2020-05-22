5 questions with ... Soo Jin Lichtenwalter, recruiting specialist

I actually grew up in the nearby town of Clinton. After high school I moved to St. Louis for a span of time and moved back to the area about eight-nine years ago. I have resided in Decatur since. Coming from a smaller town like Clinton really makes me appreciate the multitude of things that the Decatur area has to offer. There’s always a special event or new restaurant popping up somewhere, and that attracted me immediately. I love the hearts of the people here! I am constantly amazed by their generosity and kindness in our community when I participate in things like the WSOY Community Food Drive each year. I travel for work, and I get to meet people from all over the country while doing so. It makes me really appreciate how approachable, kindhearted and genuine people are who reside in and support this community!