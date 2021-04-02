5 questions with ... the Rev. Braden Parks, lead pastor of Decatur Christ United Methodist Church

How would you explain Black Friday to those who may not know much about the Christian Faith?

As stated earlier, Good/Black Friday is the day in which followers of Christ remember the saving grace of Jesus Christ through His death on the Cross. Good/Black Friday is during the Holy Week of the Jewish and Christian faith. The day comes five days after Palm Sunday, which is celebrated as the day Jesus triumphantly rides into Jerusalem on a colt of a donkey. Black/Good Friday comes two days before Easter Sunday. As Black/Good Friday remembers the death of Christ on the Cross, Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Both the death and resurrection of Jesus are God’s way in which He decided to reconcile the world to Himself.

How long have you been a resident of Decatur? What are some of your favorite spots around the city?

I have lived here in Decatur, Illinois since July of 2020. My favorite spot in Decatur is The River Coffee Company. It is located on the intersection of Main and Main in downtown. The owners and the staff, of the coffeehouse, are some of the most wonderful and caring people in the entire world. I have been so blessed by our friendship, the coffeehouse atmosphere, the coffee, and the many people I have been able to connect with and build friendships with through our love of coffee.