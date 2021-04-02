 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... the Rev. Braden Parks, lead pastor of Decatur Christ United Methodist Church
5 questions with ... the Rev. Braden Parks, lead pastor of Decatur Christ United Methodist Church

Rev. Braden Parks 5 questions
Name: Braden Parks

Age: 30

Occupation: Lead pastor of Decatur Christ United Methodist Church

City of residence: Decatur

What led you to pursue a career as a pastor?

God has been preparing me for a life and career as a pastor my entire life. I have lived and served in the church all my 30 years of life. One Sunday before Christmas Eve about six years ago, God gave me a vision of his Holy Spirit and in this vision God was inviting me to full-time pastoral ministry. After being discipled for a long period of time, I enrolled at a local seminary where I lived, in Kentucky, at the time. In short, God has been calling and preparing me to pastoral ministry throughout my entire life.

How does The Methodist Church practice Black Friday?

Today we also call Black Friday, Good Friday. Good Friday is the remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross. It is called Good Friday because through the death of Jesus Christ, all people may enter into a relationship of love, grace and salvation with God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit). We remember the death of Christ through a solemn service, like a funeral, where the cross is set center stage and readings from the Old and New Testaments are spoken aloud.

How would you explain Black Friday to those who may not know much about the Christian Faith?

As stated earlier, Good/Black Friday is the day in which followers of Christ remember the saving grace of Jesus Christ through His death on the Cross. Good/Black Friday is during the Holy Week of the Jewish and Christian faith. The day comes five days after Palm Sunday, which is celebrated as the day Jesus triumphantly rides into Jerusalem on a colt of a donkey. Black/Good Friday comes two days before Easter Sunday. As Black/Good Friday remembers the death of Christ on the Cross, Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Both the death and resurrection of Jesus are God’s way in which He decided to reconcile the world to Himself.

How long have you been a resident of Decatur? What are some of your favorite spots around the city?

I have lived here in Decatur, Illinois since July of 2020. My favorite spot in Decatur is The River Coffee Company. It is located on the intersection of Main and Main in downtown. The owners and the staff, of the coffeehouse, are some of the most wonderful and caring people in the entire world. I have been so blessed by our friendship, the coffeehouse atmosphere, the coffee, and the many people I have been able to connect with and build friendships with through our love of coffee.

Did you always see yourself as a pastor growing up? Why or why not?

Personally, I wanted to be many things when I was young, but this did not include being a pastor. Many people including friends, family and acquaintances always told me that one day I would be a pastor; I did not want to hear that at the time. As a young boy, I wanted to be a game show host, a Major League Baseball player or an actor. In short, God has been leading me on a journey of faith; which, now includes me as a full-time pastor in the United Methodist Church.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

