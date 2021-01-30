 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Tiffany Naill, professional housekeeper
0 comments
alert
Tiffany Naill | professional housekeeper

5 questions with ... Tiffany Naill, professional housekeeper

{{featured_button_text}}
Tiffany Naill 5 questions headshot
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Tiffany Naill

Age: 40

Occupation: Professional housekeeper

Village of residence: Oreana

How long have you operated your own cleaning business?

I have been cleaning on my own for about 10 years. I have been professional cleaning for about 20 years. 

What services do you provide?

The services I provide are general and deep cleaning. Every client has their own customized plan. I do general cleaning from vacuuming, mopping, dusting, kitchens and bathrooms. I also have deep cleaning procedures that I do which is hand cleaning the light fixtures, cleaning the fronts of cabinets, vacuuming under furniture. I pretty much do most cleaning except for dishes and laundry.

Tiffany Naill cleaning services

Do you find that running your own business allows for more flexibility in raising your three children?

I definitely find that running my own business allows for more flexibility while raising my three children and in my marriage. I'm able to go to doctor's appointments and school functions when they exist.

Most people would say they don't like cleaning. Do you find any enjoyment from it?

I do find joy in cleaning. I love to see the finished product.  I also love to see my clients happy. It is also a joy to help the elderly and the ones that are immune compromised. I have several customers that are cautious of COVID-19. 

How has COVID-19 affected your job?

In the beginning of the pandemic my business went down quite a bit. Currently, I am back at full-time work. I think my customers also enjoy that I disinfect and keep them safe.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Thanksgiving turkeys will be smaller this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News