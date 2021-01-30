5 questions with ... Tiffany Naill, professional housekeeper

Name: Tiffany Naill

Age: 40

Occupation: Professional housekeeper

Village of residence: Oreana

How long have you operated your own cleaning business?

I have been cleaning on my own for about 10 years. I have been professional cleaning for about 20 years.

What services do you provide?

The services I provide are general and deep cleaning. Every client has their own customized plan. I do general cleaning from vacuuming, mopping, dusting, kitchens and bathrooms. I also have deep cleaning procedures that I do which is hand cleaning the light fixtures, cleaning the fronts of cabinets, vacuuming under furniture. I pretty much do most cleaning except for dishes and laundry.

Do you find that running your own business allows for more flexibility in raising your three children?

I definitely find that running my own business allows for more flexibility while raising my three children and in my marriage. I'm able to go to doctor's appointments and school functions when they exist.