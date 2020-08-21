 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Tim Cripe, owner of Cripe Heating and Air
Tim Cripe
Name: Tim Cripe

Occupation: Owner of Cripe Heating and Air

Age: 36

City of residence: Decatur

What made you want to start and operate your own business?

I always looked up to my grandfather and took pride his company. I would hear all the stories about how well he treated his employees and customers. He operated Cripe Electric for many years and had served every day residents of Decatur as well as larger companies, such as Bodine Electric, which was a prior employer of mine. I wanted to do more for the community and running my own business gave me the opportunity to serve at a higher level.

How did you gain experience in the world of heating and air? What about it do you enjoy?

I got my education at Richland Community College and at the time I thought, as a future homeowner, it would be good knowledge to have. Up until that time, I had spent my time as an auto mechanic, machinist and a few other entry-level trades, working with my hands. I was always good at fixing things. Most of my experiences that helped me be a good HVAC tech was at one of my prior employers, where I became certified to repair welding equipment and other electronically controlled machines. What I like about it is everything I didn't get in a shop setting. I enjoy the interactions with the customers. Being able to see their smiles brings so much more joy to the job.

Your birthday is just around the corner. What's your dream way of celebrating it?

The 24th, I turn 36 and it's been a few years since I've done anything to celebrate, other than with my oldest daughter who will turn 10 on the 26th. I would really like to do new things such as sky-diving or drive an exotic car on a racetrack.

You mentioned that baseball is a favorite pastime of yours. How do you stay involved with the sport?

Up until recently, I have been coaching at the high school level on down to 8 and under, over the past six years. I also have continued to play the game of baseball and have only missed a couple of seasons due to life or injuries. Moving forward, my goal would be to become an ambassador for the sport such as Rodney Walker is for basketball in the community.

You also mentioned running an adult baseball league. How has that gone and how can people participate?

I have been the president of the Decatur Adult Baseball League and we have operated now for four seasons as an 18-and-up league. Every year we have had four teams, and it has been a struggle to maintain the four teams. Many of the dads had younger kids playing baseball, and there were too many conflicts. So moving forward with a new vision, we have moved from a summer league to a fall league, as well has it being 30-and-up. We are allowing any dad to have their son play with them as long as they are in high school. My goal is to give as many kids the chance to play the game they love with their fathers. I personally grew up watching my father play softball and I always wanted a chance to play with him, and it just never happened.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

