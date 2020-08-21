5 questions with ... Tim Cripe, owner of Cripe Heating and Air

Your birthday is just around the corner. What's your dream way of celebrating it?

The 24th, I turn 36 and it's been a few years since I've done anything to celebrate, other than with my oldest daughter who will turn 10 on the 26th. I would really like to do new things such as sky-diving or drive an exotic car on a racetrack.

You mentioned that baseball is a favorite pastime of yours. How do you stay involved with the sport?

Up until recently, I have been coaching at the high school level on down to 8 and under, over the past six years. I also have continued to play the game of baseball and have only missed a couple of seasons due to life or injuries. Moving forward, my goal would be to become an ambassador for the sport such as Rodney Walker is for basketball in the community.

You also mentioned running an adult baseball league. How has that gone and how can people participate?