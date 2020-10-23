5 questions with Tony Piraino, realtor with Brinkoetter Realtors' 'Key Team'

Anytime I go look at a house for someone wanting to sell their home I give them specific projects for their home that will give them the best return on their investment. In general, I would say the biggest problem I see with some houses is deferred maintenance over a long period of time. What I personally like to do is to do one "big" project every year to keep my home updated and then at least one smaller one every quarter. What that "big" project looks like is relative, but sticking to this idea over a long period of time and budgeting for it will ensure that when you are ready to sell you won't have a long laundry list of projects to complete.

Again I like to see an owner's house and give them specific advice to make sure that they aren't doing projects that they won't get their money back on. For instance, trying to do an addition to add square footage to the house is going to be very expensive and you likely wouldn't get all of that back when selling. Probably not a good idea to do that if you are selling soon. If you are doing it because you want it and plan to be there for a while that is great because while you might not make every dollar of that back you will get value and enjoyment out of it. Landscaping, fresh paint, and flooring are all projects that give you a really good return on your investment.