5 questions with Tony Piraino, realtor with Brinkoetter Realtors' 'Key Team'
Tony Piraino 5 questions
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Toney Piraino

Age: 38

Occupation: Realtor with Brinkoetter Realtors' "Key Team"

Town of residence: Oakley

How did you get into the real estate business and how long have you been in the business?

I started into real estate investing (flipping and renting) 15 years ago while I was in college because I picked up a book that looked interesting to me called "Rich Dad, Poor Dad."  That book got me fascinated with the idea of investing in real estate and businesses. During my 14 1/2-year career as an engineer at Caterpillar I always knew I wanted to someday run my own business and I loved real estate and talking to people about it. Finally it clicked that I needed to be a real estate agent and I have been doing that for almost four years now.  

As you’ve mentioned an interest in home renovation, do you have any projects you think would be helpful for everyday homeowners?

Anytime I go look at a house for someone wanting to sell their home I give them specific projects for their home that will give them the best return on their investment. In general, I would say the biggest problem I see with some houses is deferred maintenance over a long period of time.  What I personally like to do is to do one "big" project every year to keep my home updated and then at least one smaller one every quarter. What that "big" project looks like is relative, but sticking to this idea over a long period of time and budgeting for it will ensure that when you are ready to sell you won't have a long laundry list of projects to complete. 

What are a few key things to remember or know when remodeling a home and re-selling it for a profit?

Again I like to see an owner's house and give them specific advice to make sure that they aren't doing projects that they won't get their money back on.  For instance, trying to do an addition to add square footage to the house is going to be very expensive and you likely wouldn't get all of that back when selling. Probably not a good idea to do that if you are selling soon.  If you are doing it because you want it and plan to be there for a while that is great because while you might not make every dollar of that back you will get value and enjoyment out of it. Landscaping, fresh paint, and flooring are all projects that give you a really good return on your investment.

Having spent a majority of your life in Central Illinois, what have you come to love about it?

I love Central Illinois and the greater Decatur area and it makes me cringe when I hear people hating on it. I have always believed that home is what you make of it and I love how involved our community is and willing to step up and make it better.  While we might not have all the amenities of a large city, we are 45 minutes away from Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington and 2 1/2 hours away from St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.  

What basic information do you think all homeowners should know?

Educate yourself on property taxes to make sure you have the exemptions you qualify for and your home is assessed where it should be. I enjoy helping people understand their property taxes and why they have changed.  Educate yourself on your home and what projects will be needed. The best way to do this when you buy your home is to get a home inspection. Most of that report is for your education about the home and smaller things to consider doing over time to avoid bigger problems down the road. 

 

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

