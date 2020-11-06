5 questions with ... Tori McNeely, owner of SpookyTreats

My background is in journalism, specifically broadcast and print. I even went to grad school and got my master's in public affairs reporting. But my path changed drastically, and somehow I ended up in marketing working at a firm in Peoria as a project manager. I loved my job and enjoyed working with clients in a variety of fields. I decided to work for myself as a marketing freelancer in April of 2019 and created my business, LTN Marketing Services, shortly thereafter. I love all of the different moving pieces that work together to craft a unique message that will speak to consumers and drive them to take action. I love branding, and get so excited for the end result when everything just fits together like a beautiful, well-oiled machine. And I love problem-solving. The problem could be that you're not getting enough online sales, and the solution is found through strategic online advertising and eye-catching website design.