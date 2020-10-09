5 questions with ... Troy Kretsinger, police officer for the Decatur Park District

Name: Troy Kretsinger

Occupation: Police officer for the Decatur Park District

Age: 51

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you served as a police officer for the Decatur Park District?

I have been with the Park District for one year, having retired from the Decatur Police Department in October of 2019.

What has the position taught you during your experience?

Working at the park district as a police officer has taught me that there are many ways to serve the community. While generally speaking, the job of an officer remains essentially the same regardless of jurisdiction; however the scale of that work may vary. I find that having a somewhat lighter load here, as opposed to that as a detective at Decatur PD, allows me more time for interpersonal contact with those I serve. That can help patrons feel more comfortable with Police presence in the parks or at events; and encourage positive future interactions.

Do officers with the park district ever work with the Decatur Police Department? If so, how do the two jobs collaborate?