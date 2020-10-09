 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Troy Kretsinger, police officer for the Decatur Park District
Troy Kretsinger headshot
Name: Troy Kretsinger

Occupation: Police officer for the Decatur Park District

Age: 51

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you served as a police officer for the Decatur Park District?

I have been with the Park District for one year, having retired from the Decatur Police Department in October of 2019.

What has the position taught you during your experience?

Working at the park district as a police officer has taught me that there are many ways to serve the community. While generally speaking, the job of an officer remains essentially the same regardless of jurisdiction; however the scale of that work may vary. I find that having a somewhat lighter load here, as opposed to that as a detective at Decatur PD, allows me more time for interpersonal contact with those I serve. That can help patrons feel more comfortable with Police presence in the parks or at events; and encourage positive future interactions.

Do officers with the park district ever work with the Decatur Police Department? If so, how do the two jobs collaborate?

We frequently work with the Decatur Police Department as well as the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Millikin Police. We are all dispatched through the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center, and are capable of monitoring each other's radio traffic. In fact, we share a channel with the sheriff's office and Millikin. As all of our jurisdictions overlap, we frequently provide aid to each other whether being sent or requested by radio, hearing something for which another officer may need assistance and responding, or happen to be driving by another officer and stop to offer assistance.

What are the duties of a park district officer? How do you help keep the community safe?

Our duties primarily include patrolling the 40-plus properties of the Decatur Park District, spread throughout the Macon County area, to ensure our patrons are able to safely enjoy the amenities of those parks and recreational areas. We enforce violations of park ordinances as well as state criminal and traffic laws, issuing warnings, citations, or making arrests as applicable to provide that safe environment.

How can community residents reach out to you guys with any safety concerns?

Patrons of our parks can relay safety concerns by calling the Decatur Park District office during normal business hours at (217) 422-5911 or the dispatch center at (217) 424-2711 any time of day to have us dispatched. In case of an emergency, of course, 911 can be called. Additionally, if anyone has a question or concern, they can flag us down and speak directly to us if we happen to be driving by.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

