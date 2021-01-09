5 questions with ... Victoria Siefert, certified surgical technologist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

How did you come to be a certified surgical technologist?

I always knew I wanted to be in a field where I could help someone or make an impact on someone's well-being. In high school, I researched all the different types of health care jobs I could obtain. I did not want to go to nursing school at the time, so I thought perhaps I could be an X-ray tech. I looked into it, talked with the director at Richland. Nope, not for me either. At the time, my neighbor was a surgical technologist and a surgical technologist professor. So, I spoke with her and her students during a health professions open house at Richland Community College. There I knew that's what I wanted to do — surgery. I could help people at their most vulnerable time of their life.