5 questions with ... Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair

Several years ago, myself and a group of friend took a road trip to St. Louis to visit unique shops, ones similar to The Perfect Pair. I guess you could call it market research. It was a hot day and we were all thirsty and none of the stores had anything to drink in them, We would have to go find a drive-thrus to get either coffee, tea or even water. Soon after that trip, Chad and Tami Yeakley were looking to open some sort of business in our location. We sat down and talked and Chad did some research and that is how this part of the story happened. Chad and Tami ran it for five years and just recently sold the "Daily Brew" now "121 Coffee Run" to Kevin and Aryn Callaman. The coffee shop adds so much to the experience. I will be forever grateful to Chad and Tami for making this happen.