You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair
0 comments
editor's pick top story

5 questions with ... Wanda Timmons, owner of The Perfect Pair

{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda Timmons

Wanda Timmons

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Wanda Timmons

Occupation: Owner of The Perfect Pair

Age: 60

Where she lives: Warrensburg

When did you start The Perfect Pair and why?

We opened in May of 2012. This is when my daughter Megan and I combined our talents after years of working on our own. It took us until May of 2017 to get it to the place it is today. My original plan was to fill the showroom with refinished furniture. After 25 years as a painting contractor, I planned on slowing down to focus on just furniture, but this journey has taken a winding road, where I am now the manager of over 50 co-signers/vendors, a property manager in the day-to-day operations of the store, and a mentor for those seeking creative ideas. What once was a passion for furniture refinishing is now a passion of giving others the opportunity to grow their business within my business. Megan runs her hair salon out of the back of the business.

Have you always wanted to own your own business?

Owning my own business was really never anything that I had thought about. I was a stay-at-home mom wanting to make some extra spending money when I started hanging wallpaper and painting. This allowed me to schedule my working hours around my families needs and that decision started me down the path that is now The Perfect Pair.

What products and services does your business offer? What makes your store unique?

The shop features a coffee shop, a boutique clothing store, antiques, crafts, art and creations from over 25 vendors; a hair salon with a stylist, Megan Mason, and a nail tech, Amanda Byron; a gift shop, and a warehouse full of new and used furniture and a salvage room.

How did it come to be to have a coffee shop attached to your store?

Several years ago, myself and a group of friend took a road trip to St. Louis to visit unique shops, ones similar to The Perfect Pair. I guess you could call it market research. It was a hot day and we were all thirsty and none of the stores had anything to drink in them, We would have to go find a drive-thrus to get either coffee, tea or even water. Soon after that trip, Chad and Tami Yeakley were looking to open some sort of business in our location. We sat down and talked and Chad did some research and that is how this part of the story happened. Chad and Tami ran it for five years and just recently sold the "Daily Brew" now "121 Coffee Run" to Kevin and Aryn Callaman. The coffee shop adds so much to the experience. I will be forever grateful to Chad and Tami for making this happen.

What would you be doing on an average weekend?

I love biking, hiking — actually anything outside and spending time with my family.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle gives hint about her due date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News