 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Wayne Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church
0 comments
top story
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Wayne Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church

5 questions with ... Wayne Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church

{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Dunning

Dunning

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Wayne Dunning

Occupation: Pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church

Age: 59

City of residence: Decatur

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
What made you want to pursue a career as a pastor?
 
I never did pursue a career as a pastor. I wanted to become a professional basketball player. I ended up as a professional insurance agent for 20-plus years and in 1998 received a calling into the ministry and became a licensed minister of the gospel, and two years later was ordained and planted our current church Faith Fellowship Christian Church.
 
How long have you served at Faith Fellowship? In what ways have you seen your church grow since you started?

I'm in my 20th year of service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church. We've grown from seven original members to nearly 200 regular attenders. Our growth has really expanded since we moved from the former Durfee School, 1222 E. Grand Ave., to our new location, 2701 E. Faries Parkway. Spiritually, we have grown in many ways as we become more diverse and as we look for commonalities versus looking for differences.

5 questions with ... Tim Cripe, owner of Cripe Heating and Air
Have you ever thought about returning to your birth city of Chicago? Why or why not?
 
I was born in Chicago and I love my all my sports teams in Chicago however my mother made Decatur our home in 1970 and for 50 years Decatur has been good to me and in some ways I pray and hope that I have been good to Decatur.
 
You mentioned spending 20 years as a Decatur Public Schools teacher. What did you teach?

I've spent 20 years teaching in the Decatur Public Schools District 61.

One of the best decisions I've ever made in my life. I am a long-term substitute teacher so I get to establish relationships with all the young people I teach. I've taught at every grade level from kindergarten at Hope Academy, music at Thomas Jefferson, and calculus at MacArthur High School. I enjoy every level of teaching because I focus on that class for that time and offer my best effort to make a difference in every single life I'm blessed to interact with and teach.

In what other ways are you involved in Decatur? Why is that important to you?

Other ways I'm involved in Decatur presently are as follows: 27 years elected official on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees, Millikin University board member Tabor School of Business, basketball coach in the grade school at French Academy (now American Dreamers STEM Academy), pastor at Faith Fellowship Christian Church, annual summer basketball camp for 20 years, former board member of the YMCA, Webster Cantrell Hall, Partners In Education, NAACP, Northeast Community Fund and Millikin University Alumni Board. Original member of the Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame, member Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame, member Millikin University Athletic Hall of Fame.

These are all important to me because I believe as a follower of Christ that we all ought to serve. I believe that service is the soul's highest purpose and in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., "Anyone can be great because anyone can serve."

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle gives hint about her due date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News