5 questions with ... Wendy Harned, owner of On The Move Promotions

Before I started On The Move Promotions with my husband, I worked with Mike Wilcott at Neuhoff Media on the Shake The Lake concert series and also the 95Q Fan Appreciation concerts. We have booked a lot of famous talent out of Nashville for these shows through Neuhoff, such as ... Phil Vaser, Craig Campbell, Parmalee and Brothers Osborne, just to name a few. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 issues hindered On The Move Promotions being able to go through with some big national act contracts this year, but we are hopeful to pick that back up later this year and into 2021.

How did you get into the career of working as a booking agent? What are some cool aspects of the job?

I’ve always loved live music and gifting that to crowds through Neuhoff and 95Q has been a huge motivation. I would have to say meeting my husband was a huge factor in starting our business. When we met, he had the band Wreckless Whiskey, which I helped book. While doing that, another local musician Noah Williams had asked to start booking for the local blues band William Marsala. At that point, we thought it would be wise to form a booking agency and it took off like crazy from there strictly off recommendations from relationships we had around the area. We are grateful and appreciative to those who have trusted us to do our job.