5 questions with ... Wendy Harned, owner of On The Move Promotions
5 questions with ... Wendy Harned, owner of On The Move Promotions

Wendy Harned

Name: Wendy Harned

Occupation: Owner of On The Move Promotions

Where she lives: Mount Zion

What is On The Move Promotions and why did you start it?

On The Move Promotions is a booking agency that works with both artists and venues of all kinds to provide the best music experience possible for crowds of all genres.

On The Move Promotions was originally founded by my husband and I to help with booking local talent. We quickly found that there was quite the demand for helping local artists find quality venues to play and we are grateful to now be teamed up with several quality acts as well as some amazing talent out of Nashville. As we built relationships with venues, we realized that they too needed help with filling schedules and we now have several venues that we book live music for that range all over Illinois and Indiana. We are hopeful to keep that going and team up with more this year!

What kind of bands does your company book shows for? What are some of the most famous you’ve gotten to book?

We have really expanded our reach as far as booking goes this year, with having a couple venues ask for specialty acts such as bagpipers and harpists. We try and stay as diverse as possible with genres of artists we offer and are pretty blessed to have a roster of artists that can cross genres very easily and play a little bit of everything at shows. Our main focus is to roster quality musicians, no matter what genre they may represent.

Before I started On The Move Promotions with my husband, I worked with Mike Wilcott at Neuhoff Media on the Shake The Lake concert series and also the 95Q Fan Appreciation concerts. We have booked a lot of famous talent out of Nashville for these shows through Neuhoff, such as ... Phil Vaser, Craig Campbell, Parmalee and Brothers Osborne, just to name a few. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 issues hindered On The Move Promotions being able to go through with some big national act contracts this year, but we are hopeful to pick that back up later this year and into 2021.

How did you get into the career of working as a booking agent? What are some cool aspects of the job?

I’ve always loved live music and gifting that to crowds through Neuhoff and 95Q has been a huge motivation. I would have to say meeting my husband was a huge factor in starting our business. When we met, he had the band Wreckless Whiskey, which I helped book. While doing that, another local musician Noah Williams had asked to start booking for the local blues band William Marsala. At that point, we thought it would be wise to form a booking agency and it took off like crazy from there strictly off recommendations from relationships we had around the area. We are grateful and appreciative to those who have trusted us to do our job.

I would have to say the cool aspect of the job is getting the opportunity to work with such fantastic artists/musicians and people. The magic of an event coming together where the band, venue and crowd are all loving a show at the same time and getting to witness that makes this job worth all the time, effort and hard work you put into it.

As a resident of Mount Zion, are there any aspects that makes you especially proud to live there?

The people have been very welcoming to us moving in from a small town and helping us grow in the community. The Mount Zion area has been nothing but encouraging with bringing live music to Long Creek and other special events we've been involved with. 

Why is it important to support local bands and artists?

Supporting local musicians not only helps the local economy, but the community as well especially now with us seeing the effects COVID-19 had on small businesses. Local music keeps local venues, restaurants/bars, and music appreciation lively and strong! If the local artists that you support make it to the top, it’s an awesome feeling to stand back knowing you’ve been there from their first shows as a small artist and witnessed their growth into a recognized talent in the music industry. We highly recommend folks go out and support your local acts, chances are you’ll be finding great, undiscovered music and awesome people behind the art!

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

