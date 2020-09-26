 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Zac Young, financial representative at Country Financial
5 questions with | Zac Young, financial representative at Country Financial

5 questions with ... Zac Young, financial representative at Country Financial

Zac Young headshot
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Zac Young

Age: 35

Occupation: Financial representative at Country Financial

City of residence: Decatur

How did you come to start working at Country Financial and what does your job involve?

The job at Country Financial kind of presented itself to me. I had a friend who worked at Country Financial and asked me if I would be interested in becoming a financial rep. doing insurance and financial accounts. My first response was “I don’t think people like insurance agents!. After I interviewed for the job, I realized that it could be a good fit. I am glad I made the decision I did. I quickly learned that most people don’t really understand the coverages they have and as long as you are honest with people, that goes a long way. I get to meet with many different people and educate them on the coverages they have, and what they need. I also get to help clients protect their families financially with life insurance and investment services.

As a graduate of Argenta-Oreana High School and Millikin University, were you also looking to also find a job in Macon County?

I was not sure what I wanted to do when I got out of college. I was open to a lot of different things. However, once I got into my role with Country Financial and started doing more in the community, I realized this was a good place for me. We have a lot of good people in our community and are very good and coming together to help when needed. I tell new clients to the area to get out and get involved. Any place you live, you get out what you put in. People sometimes talk down on our area so it is important to get out and experience it for yourself. I feel like our area is also “easy living.” I can get in my car and be anywhere in town in 15 minutes.

What are some of your favorite memories of growing up in the area?

Being from a small town school, I got to meet people from all around the area with sports. Many of those people I still see out today. I always say Decatur is a “big small town." I don’t hardly go anywhere without knowing someone when I walk in. I have also got the opportunity to meet a lot of people through coaching. It was one of my favorite things to do. My work responsibilities have taken me out of that, but would love to do it again someday.

How long have you been a Cubs fan? What made you start rooting for them?

Honestly, I think I was born a Cubs fan. I do not really know how else to explain it. Growing up, they did not have many winning seasons. I am not sure I would have “picked” them as my competitive nature would not have allowed it. The first time I went to Wrigley I knew there would be no changing my mind. I have been many places and that has to be one of my favorite places to visit. Especially, when the Cardinals come to town!

Have you ever traveled outside of the United States? Where did you go and how was the experience?

I have traveled to many places outside of the U.S. My most recent trips where to the Cayman Islands, London, and Amsterdam. I can say the Caymans were my favorite beach vacation that I have been on. The people were very friendly, and the beaches were some of the best that I had ever seen. I have been to The Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Mexico many times as well, so I have a few places to compare to. I love the beach, but London and Amsterdam were also amazing. The history in London alone is great to learn about and experience. Amsterdam is built on canals and has beautiful scenery as well. Any chance I get to travel, I try to take the opportunity to do so.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

