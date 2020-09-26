5 questions with ... Zac Young, financial representative at Country Financial

What are some of your favorite memories of growing up in the area?

Being from a small town school, I got to meet people from all around the area with sports. Many of those people I still see out today. I always say Decatur is a “big small town." I don’t hardly go anywhere without knowing someone when I walk in. I have also got the opportunity to meet a lot of people through coaching. It was one of my favorite things to do. My work responsibilities have taken me out of that, but would love to do it again someday.

How long have you been a Cubs fan? What made you start rooting for them?

Honestly, I think I was born a Cubs fan. I do not really know how else to explain it. Growing up, they did not have many winning seasons. I am not sure I would have “picked” them as my competitive nature would not have allowed it. The first time I went to Wrigley I knew there would be no changing my mind. I have been many places and that has to be one of my favorite places to visit. Especially, when the Cardinals come to town!

Have you ever traveled outside of the United States? Where did you go and how was the experience?