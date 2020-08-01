5 questions with ... Zach Keck, co-owner of Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

How does your business operate?

Over the last couple months Seth has been manning the food truck and what little events haven’t cancelled and I have been handling Sliderz for the most part. Seth takes care of all of our scheduling, maintenance and is head pit master. I take care of the web design, social media and am a pit master.

Where did you learn to cook the foods you serve? How have you come to perfect them?

We are both self taught (me with a little more direction from Seth) but have mastered our trade through trial and error. We learn something every day in this trade.

Tell us about your family. Are there any activities in the community you enjoy doing with them?

I have been married nine years to Angela and we have an 8-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old daughter. I am involved with Ducks Unlimited, 217 Wiffle Ball Classic, 5 King’s, and the Decatur Celebration. I like playing in the Wiffle Ball Classic as it is my favorite time of year.