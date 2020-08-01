You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Zach Keck, co-owner of Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
0 comments
editor's pick top story
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Zach Keck, co-owner of Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

5 questions with ... Zach Keck, co-owner of Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

{{featured_button_text}}
Zach Keck Seth Black

Seth Black and Zach Keck

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Zach Keck

Occupation: Co-owner of Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

Age: 37

Village of residence: Mount Zion

What made you want to start your own business alongside co-owner Seth Black?

Seth had been cooking and competing for a very long time prior to the formation of the business. I received a smoker as a gift from my grandmother and Seth took me under his wing to get me going. Ten years ago Seth was contemplating getting out of BBQ as his wife and he were expecting a baby. That started the conversation between the two of us about taking it to the next level. Here we are today.

How did a partnership come between Notorious P.I.G. and Sliderz Bar & Grill?

At the start of our seasonal permit (March 15) COVID hit and the health department shut down and we did not receive our permit to get to work. We have been friends with Woody, Matt, and Jenn (owners of Sliderz) for a long time and knew that Sliderz was closed due to the pandemic. We asked them to rent the kitchen, giving us access to a Class A kitchen so we could go to work. This helped give them a little rent money to help with being closed and helped us get to work. One thing led to another over the months leading up to the re-opening and a partnership was formed.

How does your business operate? 

Over the last couple months Seth has been manning the food truck and what little events haven’t cancelled and I have been handling Sliderz for the most part. Seth takes care of all of our scheduling, maintenance and is head pit master. I take care of the web design, social media and am a pit master. 

Where did you learn to cook the foods you serve? How have you come to perfect them?

We are both self taught (me with a little more direction from Seth) but have mastered our trade through trial and error. We learn something every day in this trade.

Tell us about your family. Are there any activities in the community you enjoy doing with them?

I have been married nine years to Angela and we have an 8-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old daughter. I am involved with Ducks Unlimited, 217 Wiffle Ball Classic, 5 King’s, and the Decatur Celebration. I like playing in the Wiffle Ball Classic as it is my favorite time of year.

Seth spends a lot of time with his family and friends. He is happily married to Lexi and has three beautiful daughters with a child on the way. He is heavily involved in the Warrensburg schools, softball, and is on the Warrensburg Corn Festival board. He likes bowling in the winter months competitively.

We both love giving back to our community. If we are not working we are probably involved somewhere within the community.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle gives hint about her due date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News