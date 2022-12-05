Decatur chef recreates the sights and smells of Christmas

DECATUR — Building a gingerbread house has its challenges.

Do you eat the candy meant for shingles, windows and doors? Or do you use the material to create an elaborate house?

For the young builders at the Country Club of Decatur, they chose to nibble on a few pieces first. “Yeah, I was eating,” said eight-year-old Easton Houser, eyeing the bowls of colorful sweets.

“I was eating a candy cane,” said Wyatt Houck, 8, hoping it would keep him from eating more.

Gary Prusa, chef at the Country Club of Decatur, has been creating ornate holiday gingerbread houses for more than 30 years, the last eight years at the local social club.

“As a chef I like everything,” he said about the choices of candy. “By the end of the season, I’m all sugared-out.”

His latest creation featured a house for Santa Claus’ elves, a barn for the reindeer, and an outhouse, as well as furniture, tree stumps, fences, trees, walls and trails. “It’s all edible except the board that we put them on,” Prusa said.

Candies and other baking products are used, often in their natural form, to recreate special characteristics. The toilet paper roll is a mini marshmallow. Cinnamon sticks represent stacks of wood. Coconut looks like natural snow. Layers of cookies make up the silo, a fireplace and other walls. “We used Shredded Wheat for the hay,” Prusa said. “The brown sugar is the little trail. It’s just like asphalt. It’s soft in the beginning, but once it sits in the air, it hardens up.”

Homemade royal frosting is used to create the elves, reindeer and other creatures. It is also used to create dripping snow and as an adhesive.

Prusa’s gingerbread houses and buildings are used as examples for the country club members to create their own.

The materials are purchased locally. Candies in various colors are important in creating the brown gingerbread houses, according to the chef. The most difficult candies to find are the Necco Wafers used to make the shingles. “You don’t find these very often,” Prusa said. “I got them from Cracker Barrel where you get the old-time candy.”

The chef also uses other wafer cookies to add another layer for the roof. “Any type of cookie will make a nice shingle,” he said.

The Country Club recently hosted a holiday brunch allowing families to decorate their own pre-made houses. The chef bakes the gingerbread and supplies the various candies. “The houses have half a roof and the four walls,” Prusa said about the craft project. “Then they decorate it and finish it off.”

When he is not creating edible holiday houses, Prusa creates the country club’s menus. However, each year he creates a different gingerbread display. Before this year’s holiday brunch, the country club’s kitchen had stacks of edible furniture, walls, roofs and floors made to look like wood planks. “We grain it and it stays like that after we bake it,” Prusa said.

The recipe to create the gingerbread is nothing special, Prusa admits. “You can find that online,” he said. “It’s just a gingerbread cookie.”

For decorating, the boys had suggestions.

“The candy canes, the colors on them can make it more festive,” Wyatt said.

“We’re having fun and just creating things,” said Dylan Watson, 10.

“It looks very good,” said Levi Watson, 8. “But I want to eat this whole side of the house.”

After the fun of the holidays, the country club’s wildlife get to enjoy the gingerbread houses and decorations.