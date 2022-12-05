 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOGETHER DECATUR

Decatur chef recreates the sights and smells of Christmas

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_03.JPG

From left, Dylan Watson, 10, Levi Watson, 8, Wyatt Houck, 8, and Easton Houser, 8, put the finishing touches on a gingerbread house ahead of the gingerbread brunch event.

DECATUR — Building a gingerbread house has its challenges.

Do you eat the candy meant for shingles, windows and doors? Or do you use the material to create an elaborate house?

For the young builders at the Country Club of Decatur, they chose to nibble on a few pieces first. “Yeah, I was eating,” said eight-year-old Easton Houser, eyeing the bowls of colorful sweets.

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_09.JPG

Executive chef Gary Prusa shows gingerbread components for the gingerbread brunch event at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday. Prusa made bricks, furniture, windows, trees, and more for the fifty gingerbread houses available for families to construct.

“I was eating a candy cane,” said Wyatt Houck, 8, hoping it would keep him from eating more.

Gary Prusa, chef at the Country Club of Decatur, has been creating ornate holiday gingerbread houses for more than 30 years, the last eight years at the local social club.

“As a chef I like everything,” he said about the choices of candy. “By the end of the season, I’m all sugared-out.”

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_04.JPG

Mounds of sweets help to bring a gingerbread house to life.

His latest creation featured a house for Santa Claus’ elves, a barn for the reindeer, and an outhouse, as well as furniture, tree stumps, fences, trees, walls and trails. “It’s all edible except the board that we put them on,” Prusa said.

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_02.JPG

From left, Easton Houser, 8, Dylan Watson, 10, and Levi Watson, 8, decorate a gingerbread house ahead of the gingerbread brunch event at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday.

Candies and other baking products are used, often in their natural form, to recreate special characteristics. The toilet paper roll is a mini marshmallow. Cinnamon sticks represent stacks of wood. Coconut looks like natural snow. Layers of cookies make up the silo, a fireplace and other walls. “We used Shredded Wheat for the hay,” Prusa said. “The brown sugar is the little trail. It’s just like asphalt. It’s soft in the beginning, but once it sits in the air, it hardens up.”

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_06.JPG

A gingerbread outhouse is pictured in the display made by executive chef Gary Prusa at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday.

Homemade royal frosting is used to create the elves, reindeer and other creatures. It is also used to create dripping snow and as an adhesive.

Prusa’s gingerbread houses and buildings are used as examples for the country club members to create their own.

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_07.JPG

A gingerbread reindeer barn is pictured in the display made by executive chef Gary Prusa at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday.

The materials are purchased locally. Candies in various colors are important in creating the brown gingerbread houses, according to the chef. The most difficult candies to find are the Necco Wafers used to make the shingles. “You don’t find these very often,” Prusa said. “I got them from Cracker Barrel where you get the old-time candy.”

The chef also uses other wafer cookies to add another layer for the roof. “Any type of cookie will make a nice shingle,” he said.

The Country Club recently hosted a holiday brunch allowing families to decorate their own pre-made houses. The chef bakes the gingerbread and supplies the various candies. “The houses have half a roof and the four walls,” Prusa said about the craft project. “Then they decorate it and finish it off.”

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_10.JPG

Gingerbread houses are stored before the gingerbread brunch event at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday. The event will feature a meal and 50 houses with supplies to decorate.

When he is not creating edible holiday houses, Prusa creates the country club’s menus. However, each year he creates a different gingerbread display. Before this year’s holiday brunch, the country club’s kitchen had stacks of edible furniture, walls, roofs and floors made to look like wood planks. “We grain it and it stays like that after we bake it,” Prusa said.

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_09.JPG

Executive chef Gary Prusa shows gingerbread components for the gingerbread brunch event at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday. Prusa made bricks, furniture, windows, trees, and more for the fifty gingerbread houses available for families to construct.

The recipe to create the gingerbread is nothing special, Prusa admits. “You can find that online,” he said. “It’s just a gingerbread cookie.”

For decorating, the boys had suggestions.

“The candy canes, the colors on them can make it more festive,” Wyatt said.

120622-dec-loc-gingerbread_01.JPG

Levi Watson and Wyatt David Houck, both 8, decorate a gingerbread house ahead of the gingerbread brunch event at the Country Club of Decatur on Saturday.

“We’re having fun and just creating things,” said Dylan Watson, 10.

“It looks very good,” said Levi Watson, 8. “But I want to eat this whole side of the house.”

Decatur artist draws inspiration from hometown landmarks, brings them to life

After the fun of the holidays, the country club’s wildlife get to enjoy the gingerbread houses and decorations.

“We’ll take it outside and let the birds and the squirrels eat it,” Prusa said. “Once it snows or rains it will just crumble to nothing.”

Donnette Beckett

Donnette

Beckett

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

