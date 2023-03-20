DECATUR — Ever since Dr. Sushant Sinha’s first mission trip in 1991, he has wanted to continue helping others around the world.

“It was so gratifying that I just kind of got hooked into it,” he said.

Sinha, 72, is a Decatur ophthalmologist, who retired in 2012.

In 2001, Sinha’s mother, Swarna Lata Sinha, passed away. In her honor, he created a nonprofit organization titled the Blind Mission Project of Central Illinois. The funds support the mission trips to India, China, Dominican Republic and other locations, helping those in need with eye care and surgeries.

“I would do whatever I could do in one month,” Sinha said.

Several of the international hospitals or medical facilities had their own staff and instruments. The Decatur doctor was able to bring medications as well as other equipment and implants, made possible by local donors.

“If I had any left over, I would just leave it,” he said.

Sinha was a regular visitor during the mission trips, leaving his practice once a year for nearly a month. He admits he was tired of ophthalmology by the time he retired. “But I still did some,” he said about the procedures overseas.

Then COVID stopped everyone from traveling. Sinha’s bout with the virus was nearly fatal, he said.

“But this year I said I was going to go,” Sinha said.

The doctor traveled to India again in January. “And this time I was excited,” Sinha said.

As a native of India, Sinha returned to Ranchi Jharkhand, India, where he was born and raised. There he found several eye patients needing help.

“We just made an announcement and people just showed up,” he said about finding those in need of eye care.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

The patients were selected who needed cataract or other eye surgery, then were transferred to a hospital for care.

Volunteers from Decatur have joined the doctor in the mission trips. “One person cannot always do everything,” he said. “So we have a team of people there.”

The Decatur Rotary Club contributed to the trips’ successes. Past District Governor Heather Stoa met Sinha 15 years ago preparing a grant for an Indian eye clinic. “He helped us gather all the information,” Stoa said. “Part of what our club was doing was helping him sponsor the eye clinic for the people in the area. It’s very primitive.”

The service organization works on several projects, both domestically and internationally.

Rotary members focus on seven areas including healthcare, maternal health, polio eradication, as well as education, literacy, water projects, and peace initiatives.

“It’s incredible what we take for granted is something that changes peoples’ lives there,” Stoa said about the projects utilized in India and other projects.

Gary Ashburn and other members of the former Heartland Community Church in Decatur traveled with the doctor during past mission trips to India. “We made the surgery room more surgical,” Ashburn said. “We put ceramic tile down in the surgery room and installed new sinks. We put new doors on, because they had wooden doors. Termites like those.”

The trips were meaningful to the group as well as the doctor. However, Ashburn hasn’t returned to the mission field in years. “If the world was a little bit more calmed down, yes I would go again,” he said. “You get quite a bit of education. And you don’t realize how blessed we are here in the states.”

The medical volunteers provide the testing, food and a place to stay. After the procedures, the volunteers return the patients to their homes.

“In order to have a continuation of care for your patients, you need a place where you can have other people year around, including doctors,” Sinha said.

Others who worked with the Decatur doctor included Dr. Harley Galusha from Oklahoma and staff and organizers from the Jharkhand Eye Bank and Hospital as well as family and members of the Youth Congress in India.

The doctor said he enjoys traveling to other countries to help others in need. However, as he gets older, the work and travel has been hard on his body. “But we have the young people that are helping too,” Sinha said.

The doctor said his passion comes from his mother’s ambition, who raise seven children after her husband passed away at a young age. Sinha’s mother would help others, although she had little for herself or her family.