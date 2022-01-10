Decatur volunteer: "It’s not for me, it’s for them”

DECATUR — Opportunities to help others are limitless.

From raking leaves for a neighbor to simply opening a door for a stranger, the assistance we offer others can benefit us as well as others.

Ed Rexroad is an example of the volunteers utilized to help Decatur’s seniors.

For 16 years, Rexroad has been delivering for Meals on Wheels. He also volunteers for Decatur’s Faith In Action.

“It was something I felt like I needed to do,” Rexroad said. “I’m retired, I could stay home, watch TV or play video games. I do have a hobby I like to do, but that’s just about me. I felt it’s something I need to do for somebody else.”

Rexroad was recently awarded the Governor's Service Award for his volunteer work in Decatur. The awards are handed out annually by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service to recognize in​dividual volunteers and highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the state.

Faith In Action offers services, such as transportation to medical appointments, shopping and errands, as well as phone calls and visits, for their homebound clients. “Our goal is to help our care receivers to remain independent at home, to maintain their dignity, and to enhance their quality of life,” the agency promotes on their website.

But for volunteers, such as Rexroad, the assistance they provide helps everyone.

“When I volunteer, it’s not for me, it’s for them,” he said. “But I get so much more taking people where they need to go.”

Laura Cullison, volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels, appreciates volunteers like Rexroad. She said the pandemic has affected the service in various ways.

“We’ve been facing challenges this year for our volunteers,” she said.

According to Cullison, businesses that once encouraged employees to volunteer now recommend they stay home for social distancing. “And our elderly volunteers, they are in the vulnerable population, they aren’t volunteering,” she said. “Anytime anyone feels like they have a cold or a cough, they have to call in and cancel. They take it seriously.”

Since COVID-19 hit Macon County nearly two years ago, the number of Meals on Wheels food deliveries has risen, according to Cullison. “We’ve added about 200 new people,” she said. “We haven’t taken off one day since COVID hit.”

COVID has affected Rexroad’s volunteer opportunities as well. “We used to be able to talk to people, the customers we deliver to. We developed a relationship with them,” he said.

For the safety of all parties, the volunteer places the warm meal in a cooler placed on the client’s doorstep, rings the doorbell, then leaves. “I do miss that contact with people,” Rexroad said. “I do get that with Faith In Action, because I do talk to them when I take them where I’m going.”

Everyone can do volunteer work, according to Rexroad. “You can start little and go up from there,” he said.

Rexroad is the go-to person when Cullison has a dilemma. “If we have a bunch of call-offs or if we have an open route, if I don’t ask him, he is mad at me,” Cullison said. “He is my number 1 guy.”

Meals on Wheels utilizes 100 volunteers each week for its 37 Macon County routes.

To volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the job doesn’t require much, according to Cullison. “They don’t have to be energetic,” she said. “We have people who are a little more reserved.”

The only qualifications needed for services such as Meals on Wheels and Faith In Action include a driver and someone who can read directions. “We have a lot of people that come as pairs,” Cullison said. “It only takes an hour and it's something they can do together.”

Several clients are dependent on the services provided by Rexroad and other volunteers.

“For most of our clients, that package that the volunteers bring, that’s their only meal for the day. If they didn’t have Meals on Wheels, they wouldn’t be at home,” Cullison said. “And for most of our clients, that volunteer is the only person they see all day.”

