Forsyth man has Santa suit, and the spirit to match

FORSYTH — If Santa Claus has a doppelganger, it is Forsyth resident Kent Johnson.

“I’ve always wanted to be Santa,” he said.

Johnson, 86, is the complete package with the red velvet suit, fluffy beard and a raspy voice to match.

“We have a lot of personality,” he said about the needed iconic holiday charm.

The Herald & Review has been seeking suggestions for people whose lives embody the Christmas spirit for a series, “In Search of Santa.” Johnson was nominated by his wife, Marilyn.

The Johnson family has lived in the Forsyth area since 1968. As a local hairdresser, Johnson had opportunities to chat with customers. Through his conversations he found a desire to create his own Santa Claus.

Three customers helped with the transformation. One made his red velvet suit. Another bought the fake beard. And the last one knitted the jingle bell adorned mittens. “So I put this together and it was so very, very nice,” Johnson said. “I thought ‘I’ve got to do more with this’.”

By the early 1970s, Santa Johnson was visiting patients at St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital during the holidays. He also made sure his three children were treated to a visit from St. Nicholas. “I would come around, and not say anything,” he said. “But if they were good, and of course they were always good, I’d give them an early present.”

As the years passed, Johnson honed his Santa skills. He learned the classic Santa expressions and what was important for the look.

Johnson would eventually become a regular visitor each year at the Lincoln Developmental Center. The parties at the facility would sometimes include up to 750 guests. Santa would be introduced by the popular tune “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

“I would walk through the crowd and the kids were just crazy,” Johnson said.

The experience was just as exciting for Johnson. “I never did take pay for anything,” he said. “That wasn’t why I was doing it.”

The promise of a simple gift, such as a doll, would bring smiles or tears to the children. “It just about broke my heart,” Johnson said.

Santa continued his visits until the center closed in 2002. Johnson’s health has reduced his weight and slowed him down preventing him from being Santa. However, he still has his suit as well as the homemade belt, mittens, and boots with added bells. He even has prescription Santa glasses. Johnson grew a beard after he retired as Santa to cover his large chin. “And it did,” he said.