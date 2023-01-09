Livingston moving on after successful run at Macon County CASA

DECATUR — Julia Livingston found cleaning out her desk to be a bittersweet time in her life, but she had the job done by the holidays.

As the former executive director for the Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Livingston has spent the past five years advocating for children.

“I felt an affinity like no other nonprofit has hit me,” she said. “The mission is vital, the work is so important, the impact is great.”

CASA’s trained volunteer advocates help assist children and families through the foster care system and courts.

Livingston said she met many of her career goals during her time with the nonprofit. “The testament of your work life is to feel like you’re leaving a place in better place than when you got it,” she said. “I do feel like that.”

According to Gussie Reed, CASA’s interim executive director and board member, Livingston brought the agency to the forefront of the community during her tenure. “She successfully educated all of us on the impacts that community issues, like violence, drug abuse and other topics, have on the children,” Reed said.

While the former executive director was at the helm, more CASA staff and volunteers joined the agency. “I think I almost tripled the number of employees,” Livingston said.

The number of children they advocated for also grew, in part because DeWitt County joined CASA. Macon and DeWitt county advocated for nearly 400 children throughout 2022.

“We have a wonderful team of 193 volunteer advocates and staff visiting, monitoring, and reporting the children's status to the juvenile court system,” Reed said.

Livingston said the job provided her with heartfelt work. “I don’t feel I could have gotten that anywhere else,” she said. “But it’s time to move on.”

So what was the job that lured her away from a beloved position?

“I probably wouldn’t have left for just anything,” she said.

Livingston’s new job as Diversity Equity Inclusion manager for the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism will include other team members “to promote among Illinois lawyers and judges a greater sense of integrity, professionalism and civility,” Livingston said.

“Through her work at Macon County CASA, she has established strong connections in the Illinois legal community and a unique understanding of the challenges of those using and working within our court system, especially the most vulnerable and traditionally excluded," said Martin Sinclair, chair of the Commission on Professionalism. "These skills will be valuable as we advance the Illinois Supreme Court’s mission of fostering a commitment to the elimination of bias and divisiveness in the legal and judicial systems.”

Training lawyers and judges is part of Livingston's job description, a focus for Diversity Equity Inclusion in recent years, she said.

Although the main office is in Chicago, Livingston and her family will stay in Forsyth. “A lot of these positions allow you to be in different places,” she said. “My family is very rooted here in the Macon County community. So I’ll be here.”

The work with CASA and other experiences prepared Livingston for the next step in her career. She also taught at Richland Community College, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Florida State University and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Part of her new job is to develop new curriculums for colleges. “DEI work is so important moving forward,” she said. “In the field of law, this is a great focus.”

The commission offers a lawyer-to-lawyer mentoring program as well as a collaboration with Illinois law schools’ professional programs. Livingston will have a home office in Decatur. “Everywhere is a day trip,” she said. “I can take a day trip down to SIU Law School or up to (University of Illinois-Chicago).”

CASA is currently seeking an executive director with a focus on compassion and the CASA mission “to provide court appointed volunteers to advocate for the abused, neglected and/or dependent children who are involved in the Macon and DeWitt Counties juvenile court system,” as described in the job posting. “They should be great at communication, collaboration and caring for the children in the communities we serve.”

As the outgoing CASA director, Livingston has words of advice for her successor. “In the work of child welfare, it is very heartfelt work,” she said. “But it’s always important to do the right thing for the children.”

Judgements can be clouded when thinking with the heart, she said. “And sometimes it can harden you,” Livingston said. “It’s really important to think about the longevity of the organization while also making the best choices for the children that CASA serves.”

However, Livingston admits the heart is where the good work starts. “That’s really how you do your work well,” she said. “It’s to do it with your heart. That’s something I never want to fall away from.”