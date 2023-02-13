DECATUR — Matt Williams owns Mattie’s, a bar and grill located on North Wall Street in Macon. But every Wednesday night he can be found visiting someone else’s restaurant or bar.

Although he is a member of the analytical-sounding group, Strategic Advisors Committee Specialists, or SACS, Williams isn’t at the other restaurants to check out the competition.

“We joined to talk about business,” he said. “Since I’ve been networking, I've got my business insulated, I’ve got my business insured, and gained dozens of friends.”

Several business owners, managers and leaders in the community meet once a week with other Strategic Advisors Committee Specialists members.

“It was ‘Action’ but now it’s ‘Advisors’,” SACS member John Mahaffey said about the group's unique name. “Because we didn’t ever do anything. We pride ourselves in not getting anything accomplished.”

The goal of the group, which consists of approximately 80 community members, is to unwind as well as support other local restaurants and bars. “Somebody in our group usually knows the owner,” Mahaffey said.

Members of SACS slowly begin arriving at the selected establishment at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Their most recent was to commemorate the re-opening of the 48 Inn in Decatur. Mahaffey keeps the members and businesses updated on the next location through emails.

“We go just to spread our money around to the different bars and restaurants,” he said.

The bar owners are often welcomed by the business, according to Mahaffey. The group stops at several Decatur businesses, but also ventures out of the city, including to Argenta, Warrensburg, Macon and Cerro Gordo.

The occupations range across the map as well, such as realtors, insurance agents, and local business owners.

Former marketing agent Mike Carr and his wife Lisa have been SACS members for more than 10 years. “It started out as a serious networking group,” Carr said. “There’s still networking that goes on, but we’re all friends, keeping in touch with people. You found out what’s going on in the community a lot when you’re here.”

Helping local businesses is also important to the members. “Sometimes a business can start out slow,” Carr said. “So if we can give them a little spike, that helps.”

The first SACS meeting began nearly 15 years ago with the former Decatur Civic Center manager Bud Wilcox, Neuhoff Media’s former General Manager Mark Hansen, Refreshment Services Pepsi’s service manager Mike Gilstrap and General Manager Dave Moran. The four men began inviting others to join them.

Jim Ashby was one of the first asked to join them. “Then we started adding people and adding people,” he said.

During the first few years, they visited only one bar. But as people began to retire and move away, they moved around to different locations. “We’ve been to more than 60 bars,” Ashby said. “In some places, I never thought I’d see the inside of the bar.”

Since he joined SACS, Williams continues to utilize local businesses. He purchases ribeyes for his restaurant from Moweaqua, one of the draft beers from Assumption and a new brand of vodka from Argenta.

“We try to keep everything as close as we can,” Williams said.