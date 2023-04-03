DECATUR — Rich Marshall has a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with an untamed look to match.

However, he recently ditched the long, flowing hair to help others.

“It’s a pain in the backside really,” he said about the long locks. “It tangles, unless you braid it.”

Marshall, the parts manager for Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth, and the store’s general manager, Michele Coziahr, recently donated their ponytails to a nonprofit organization.

“By the time I think maybe I need to get it cut, I measure it, then I decide I’m close enough,” Coziahr said. “It would be a terrible disservice not to donate it now. If you have the opportunity to do something good, do something good.”

The co-workers have each donated their trimmed hair four times. Previous donations were sent to other nonprofit hair donations by the hair stylist. “They would cut them off and mail them off,” Coziahr said.

The pandemic changed the donation procedures. Locks of Love and Pantene Beautiful Lengths were past recipients of Coziahr’s and Marshall’s hair donations. They recently learned of another nonprofit organization devoted to children, called Children with Hair Loss.

“They’re not nearly as restrictive on their requirements as some of the others,” Marshall said. “So it’s going for the kids.”

According to stylist Dawna Ward, most beauticians understand the best procedure for preparing hair for donations. “We do enough hair to do a detailed haircut instead of chopping or lopping it off,” she said. “That way they get the length they need and it’s not just a bag full of messed up, matted hair.”

The hair is braided or tied up in a ponytail before it is cut. “That way it’s easy to work with and easy to send in,” Ward said. “We consult with the guest about how much they’re wanting to still have on their head or how much they are willing to send. Each guest is different.”

Ward is a certified technical trainer and has been a stylist for nine years at Supercuts in Brettwood Village. The company provides a bag for the trimmed hair. “That way they don’t have to just carry it,” she said.

According to Children with Hair Loss organization, the minimum length of the hair to be accepted is 8 inches. Marshall’s latest donation was 14 inches. “So I got them covered,” he said.

In 2016, Marshall witnessed children dealing with hair loss as he was battling cancer. “It broke my heart just seeing that,” he said. “So that became my thing.”

At 65 years old, Marshall donated hair with strands of gray. “But they don’t care,” he said.

Children with Hair Loss prefers the hair in its natural color. “But they’ll take it anyway,” Coziahr said.