5 questions with ... Abbie Schroeder, owner of Wildflour Artisan Baker & Café

Name: Abbie Schroeder

Occupation: Owner of Wildflour Artisan Baker & Café

Age: 26

City of residence: Decatur

How did you get involved with Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café? Did you see yourself becoming the owner?

I met with Kelly and Kenny, the previous owners, last August about possibly owning Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe, and shortly after I began working with them to ensure it was something that I wanted and to be sure the transition would be a smooth one for everyone involved.

For those who may not know much about Wildflour Café, how would you describe it? What about the food and drinks stand out compared to other restaurants?

The atmosphere is what draws many to Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe. We strive to be a relaxed environment and friendly staff to make each visit as enjoyable as possible. The foods we serve are classics, with twists.

Have you made any changes to the store since you took over? If not, is there anything you plan to add or change?