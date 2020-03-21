You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Abbie Schroeder, owner of Wildflour Artisan Baker & Café
 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Abbie Schroeder

Occupation: Owner of Wildflour Artisan Baker & Café

Age: 26

City of residence: Decatur

How did you get involved with Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café? Did you see yourself becoming the owner?

I met with Kelly and Kenny, the previous owners, last August about possibly owning Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe, and shortly after I began working with them to ensure it was something that I wanted and to be sure the transition would be a smooth one for everyone involved.

For those who may not know much about Wildflour Café, how would you describe it? What about the food and drinks stand out compared to other restaurants?

The atmosphere is what draws many to Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe.  We strive to be a relaxed environment and friendly staff to make each visit as enjoyable as possible. The foods we serve are classics, with twists.

Have you made any changes to the store since you took over? If not, is there anything you plan to add or change?

We have added to menu since January. We also have expanded our catering menu, as well as adding an event coordinator to help all parties.  

How has your shop adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic? Has it been affecting business?

We have added curbside service and are continuing our carryout availability. Of course, as with all businesses, especially restaurants, the COVID-19 has affected the amount of foot traffic. We are so thankful for those who continue to support Wildflour during this trying time.  

What are some of your personal favorite items served on the Wildflour Café menu? Why do you enjoy them?

My favorite menu items here at Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe are the cinnamon sugar waffles and hashbrown casserole for breakfast. It reminds me of foods we ate when I was a kid with my grandparents. As for lunch items, I really enjoy our lunch Featured menu because it is always changing and always brings a little bit of character to Wildflour.

