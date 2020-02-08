5 questions with ... Alida Graham, board president at Old King's Orchard Community Center

The Old King's Orchard Community Center is a small organization that has a great impact on the community. It continues to provide a safe haven for inner city youth and adults while increasingly empowering people to meet their goals which may include getting a diploma or GED, getting a driver's license, completing resumes and job applications, interview preparation, finding transportation and housing, and overall improving their quality of life. OKOCC stands in the gap — identifying and providing missing resources for those who are most in need.

What are some positive aspects you think Decatur residents should be proud of? What are some things you think could be improved?

Decatur residents should be proud of the way this community gives and gives. The city is large enough to have the strength of diversity and small enough to provide opportunities to build relationships across a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles. It's easy to identify things that could be improved but none of those are insurmountable if people are willing to break down their silos and work together.

What parts of your life bring you the most joy? What are some things you will never forget?