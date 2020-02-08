You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Alida Graham, board president at Old King's Orchard Community Center
5 questions with ... Alida Graham, board president at Old King's Orchard Community Center

Name: Alida Graham

Occupation: Board president at Old King's Orchard Community Center

City of residence: Decatur

You retired from teaching in 2010. Do you ever miss teaching? Do you try to stay involved with local education?

I certainly miss the students that I had the privilege to teach. I have found that there are many ways to "teach" both children and adults that are very rewarding. I have been involved with local education by advocating for youth in our schools and their success.

When did you want to become a teacher for special education? What’s different or more rewarding about teaching in that field?

I decided to major in Special Education during my freshman year in college.  It is a special career path that allows for so much creativity and relationship-building. I usually had my students for 2-3 years and that allowed me to see their growth both academically and social-emotionally. I enjoyed leading out a Special Olympics team at Harris School and seeing the joy on their faces when they participated in the various events. 

Having been involved with Old King’s Orchard for several years, I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of good come from its services. How does the organization help the community? What are some noteworthy things going on that you think should be mentioned?

The Old King's Orchard Community Center is a small organization that has a great impact on the community. It continues to provide a safe haven for inner city youth and adults while increasingly empowering people to meet their goals which may include getting a diploma or GED, getting a driver's license, completing resumes and job applications, interview preparation, finding transportation and housing, and overall improving their quality of life. OKOCC stands in the gap — identifying and providing missing resources for those who are most in need.

What are some positive aspects you think Decatur residents should be proud of? What are some things you think could be improved?

Decatur residents should be proud of the way this community gives and gives. The city is large enough to have the strength of diversity and small enough to provide opportunities to build relationships across a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles. It's easy to identify things that could be improved but none of those are insurmountable if people are willing to break down their silos and work together.

What parts of your life bring you the most joy?  What are some things you will never forget?

I'm fortunate to be retired and in good health so I find joy daily but I especially enjoy the freedom to travel to spend time with my wonderful  granddaughter and her parents. I enjoy time with my friends — I have the best friends ever! I'll never forget the birth of my grandchild, the building of the OKOCC Peace Park, the smiling face of a youth that I've worked with walking the graduation stage or getting their first job or passing their driver's test and so many more. I'm a very lucky person.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

