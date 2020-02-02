5 questions with ... Becky Hamilton, chair of SCORE Decatur

Name: Becky Hamilton
Occupation: Chair of SCORE Decatur
City of residence: Decatur
Why do you think it's important to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area?
With SCORE's mission and vision as our north star, we can help grow the area's local economy, create jobs and help entrepreneurs realize their dreams through free confidential mentoring and educational resources. Anyone could go to decatur.score.org to receive mentoring or volunteer.
How did you get involved with SCORE? Have you ever served as a mentor to small businesses?
Five years ago I became a certified mentor with the SCORE Decatur Chapter to further the ideal of entrepreneurship. I enjoy sharing my more than 30-plus years of business experience, knowledge and skills with start-up and established businesses. I have also found SCORE to be an excellent avenue to continue my passion of public service.
I read that Decatur SCORE was named the Illinois District SCORE Chapter of the Year for outstanding performance in 2019. What about your chapter do you think earned that award?
Excellence, consistency and persistence. The added work that our SCORE Decatur Chapter put in to improve virtually every measurable category showed that even great performance can be bettered. Serving several small market areas, the chapter is relevant and intertwined with everything related to small business.
You mentioned that your chapter is always looking for volunteers. What kinds of duties are carried out by volunteers? Would they need any prior experience?
SCORE is a nonprofit organization of volunteer business people helping small business people. One-on-one mentoring is our premier service, but other specialties are required by our local chapter to deliver workshop training and operate. We are no longer a service corps of retired executives where volunteering is a second career. Our volunteers are now all ages, more diverse and can contribute on levels that fit their busy lifestyle. Our four volunteer classifications are: mentor, subject matter expert, support volunteer and workshop presenter.
What are some recent small businesses that SCORE has helped open or develop? What do you think about the status of small business in the area?
SCORE services are free and our clients are confidential. In 2019, the SCORE Decatur Chapter had a 47% increase in new clients. Small business is alive and well in the Decatur and surrounding areas. As Walt Disney said, "If you can dream it, you can do it. Always remember the whole thing was started by a dream and a mouse."
