5 questions with ... Brian Conerty, manager of Water Street Mission Ministry

Name: Brian Conerty
Occupation: Manager of Water Street Mission men's shelter
City of residence: Decatur
What made you want to pursue a career in social services?
God called me to ministry. I was actually trying to get into the Laborers Union. I had a good friend who was on the board. Later on, I found out I did horrible on the test. I was like 90th on the list. I was drawing unemployment and had worked as a car salesman for seven years prior. In the meantime, I was teaching a Bible study. I really needed to get back to work, so I went back a couple months later and took the test again and did worse. I went from 90 on the list to 190. So I stated my case before God, went home and got on my knees, and heard an audible voice say "that's not my will for you, get ready to work at the Water Street Mission." At church Sunday I see the director and he offered me the job as manager of the mission. It's just amazing to go from selling cars to helping people.
What's rewarding about dedicating a significant amount of time to a single community?
You have free articles remaining.
Rewards are seeing guys get up and get stability again in their lives. You know, far too often we help people, but we don't help them with the issue that got them in it. Generally that's what broke them, so they go reach out for other stuff. And to see their lives restored, to see God come in and bring restoration, that's the rewarding part.
What services are specifically offered at Water Street Mission and why are they important for men that need it?
The service we offer is a six-month place to get men off the streets and regain their lives. It's an opportunity to get into the mission and not have to worry about having to pay a bill or finding their next meal. We have a computer here in-house where they can apply for jobs. We partner with Gateway Seeds of Hope, which teaches guys to do resumes. Just to equip them to reenter the workforce. We partner with other agencies. DMCOC has computer classes so we send them to that. We have night worship services here and recovery celebrations.
You mentioned being sa fan of cinema. What are some of your favorite films?
It's hard to narrow it down, it really is. I would say "A Beautiful Mind" is one of my top favorites. To see that man who had been through all that, what he went through, then he still came and won a Pulitzer Prize. A movie that I watched just recently that made a big impact on me was "Breakthrough" based on the gentleman that fell through the ice. I also like fantasy. I've always been a fan of the "Lord of the Rings" movies.
As you witness clients come in and out of Water Street Mission, what's your overall goal or wish for them and how do you make sure that happens?
I had a dream close to year ago where my director came up to me and said "your job is to point them to God." My goal is to get hope restored where it was once lost, to get them in touch with the gospel of Jesus Christ. If we can get that part solved, everything will come into place.