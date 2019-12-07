5 questions with ... Brian Conerty, manager of Water Street Mission Ministry

God called me to ministry. I was actually trying to get into the Laborers Union. I had a good friend who was on the board. Later on, I found out I did horrible on the test. I was like 90th on the list. I was drawing unemployment and had worked as a car salesman for seven years prior. In the meantime, I was teaching a Bible study. I really needed to get back to work, so I went back a couple months later and took the test again and did worse. I went from 90 on the list to 190. So I stated my case before God, went home and got on my knees, and heard an audible voice say "that's not my will for you, get ready to work at the Water Street Mission." At church Sunday I see the director and he offered me the job as manager of the mission. It's just amazing to go from selling cars to helping people.