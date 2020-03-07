5 Questions with ... Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager

Appeal. The act should appeal to a large enough segment of our community to support ticket sales to cover its cost. Little known, perhaps, is that most of the shows and events that take place here are rentals. Our theater, meeting rooms and Ameren Illinois Arena are available to rent. If an organization, or even an individual, has an idea for a program or show, they can work with my staff to produce it themselves.

What’a ya kidding me? It’s all good. It’s all my favorite. We do so many different things here, from housing the offices of the city of Decatur, to ice skating to hockey, community theater and professional traveling acts, music and comedy, trade expos and community luncheons, veterans recognition and citizens award programs, car shows, carnivals and circuses and much more and I get to be a part of it all. Of course there are some behind-the-scenes tasks that can be demanding, but even that, because of the people I work with, seldom brings me down. I also get to do things I never imagined I would ever do. One time, in particular, when I was pursuing a state grant, Sen. Andy Manar invited me to his office at the Capitol Building in Springfield. Once there, he had me sitting before the Senate Appropriations Committee next to the director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity telling my story about why we needed this grant funding. I had never been so scared and nervous in my life, but I must have done pretty good because we got the grant funded.