You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 Questions with ... Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager
0 comments
editor's pick top story
5 Questions with | Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager

5 Questions with ... Chris Brodnicki, Decatur Civic Center general manager

{{featured_button_text}}
020814-dec-loc-brodnicki2 (copy)

Chris Brodnicki

 Jim Bowling

Name: Chris Brodnicki

Occupation: General manager, Decatur Civic Center

Age: 57

Town of residence: Decatur

What are the job details of the Decatur Civic Center executive director?

Manage the operations of the Decatur Civic Center. Fortunately for me, the staff at the Civic Center is the most competent group of people I have ever worked with.

What do you look for when scheduling an act?

Appeal. The act should appeal to a large enough segment of our community to support ticket sales to cover its cost. Little known, perhaps, is that most of the shows and events that take place here are rentals. Our theater, meeting rooms and Ameren Illinois Arena are available to rent. If an organization, or even an individual, has an idea for a program or show, they can work with my staff to produce it themselves.

What is your favorite part of the job?

What’a ya kidding me? It’s all good. It’s all my favorite. We do so many different things here, from housing the offices of the city of Decatur, to ice skating to hockey, community theater and professional traveling acts, music and comedy, trade expos and community luncheons, veterans recognition and citizens award programs, car shows, carnivals and circuses and much more and I get to be a part of it all. Of course there are some behind-the-scenes tasks that can be demanding, but even that, because of the people I work with, seldom brings me down. I also get to do things I never imagined I would ever do. One time, in particular, when I was pursuing a state grant, Sen. Andy Manar invited me to his office at the Capitol Building in Springfield. Once there, he had me sitting before the Senate Appropriations Committee next to the director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity telling my story about why we needed this grant funding. I had never been so scared and nervous in my life, but I must have done pretty good because we got the grant funded.

What do you do on your days off?

I like to go to Southern Illinois. Whether I’m riding the twisty roads or hiking the trails of the Shawnee National Forest I find peace of mind down there.

What is your dream performance for the civic center?

That’s a tough one. What appeals to me may or may not appeal to the community. Most folks know that I love dinosaurs, so I would love to host a public convention of paleontologists and their most notable finds. Or a Shania Twain concert.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News