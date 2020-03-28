You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Cindy Bardeleben, executive director of Baby TALK
Name: Cindy Bardeleben

Occupation: Executive director of Baby TALK

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you been at Baby TALK? What made you want to get involved with the organization?

I started working at Baby TALK over 28 years ago. Baby TALK’s mission to positively impact child development and nurture parent child relationships sold me on the work of the organization. My education and work experience was in early childhood and elementary education, plus I had a passion for families, so Baby TALK was the perfect fit for me then as it is now.

Baby TALK’s focus on relationships also resonates with me. At Baby TALK, we “come-alongside” families in a strength-based approach, all within trusting relationships. Parenting brings immense joys and at the same time brings challenges such as never experienced before. Parenting should not be done in isolation, but within nurturing relationships.

Why are Baby TALK programs important and how does it provide for people in the community?

The first three years of life are critical to a child’s brain development and through science we have learned that caring, responsive relationships greatly impact brain development. The early years really DO matter. All Baby TALK programming seeks to nurture supportive relationships between the parent/caregiver and child.

Baby TALK’s impact to promote family well-being for expectant families or families with a child 3 years of age or under is far reaching. The program most people are most familiar with is Baby TALK’s Newborn Encounters at the birth of a baby. We have the honor to meet families at the hospital during this special time in their lives, to celebrate the baby, learn of the amazing capabilities of the newborn, provide a children’s book and connect the family to community resources as needed. Other, more intensive programs are geared to more targeted populations. Baby TALK provides high-quality child care to families to include those who are experiencing housing insecurities, involvement in child welfare, moms who are attending high school, or a child or parent with a developmental delay. We also have an extensive home visiting program where families are engaged to support their child’s development, set family goals and to obtain community resources. In collaboration with Richland Community College and Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, specific programming is also geared to support the educational achievement of parents to include high school education and GED attainment.

How can people get involved, especially with a supplies shortage due to COVID-19 precautions?

The best way to get involved right now is to give financially so that we can provide for the specific needs of families to include diapers according to the size needed, wipes, formula, thermometers and cleaning supplies. Monetary gifts will also allow us to purchase age-appropriate, high-quality children’s books to facilitate literacy and parent-child interaction and other supportive resources.

I noticed you’ve traveled to Germany. What were some neat experiences during your stay? Have you been to any other countries?

Due to where our two children live, my husband and I have had the opportunity to travel quite a bit. Our daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren are living in Germany where he is serving in the military. This has allowed us to travel to Germany to visit them and at the same time visit surrounding countries. I have appreciated visiting castles, cathedrals and well-known landmarks, but I have also enjoyed learning about the German culture and the day to day life of living in a village in the Germany county side. A highlight of my travels was to sled (sledge) down the Swiss Alps with my grandchildren. Our son and daughter-in-law live in Long Beach, California, which means we also get to travel to sunny southern California as well.

What about your community are you most proud of?

The Decatur community is profoundly generous and knows how to join forces, especially in times of need. Community leaders engage and listen to direct service entities, who have the understanding of the real and tangible needs of the community and then work in collaboration to execute and mobilize a well thought out effective plan, where everyone benefits! Decatur is better together!

