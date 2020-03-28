5 questions with ... Cindy Bardeleben, executive director of Baby TALK

Baby TALK’s impact to promote family well-being for expectant families or families with a child 3 years of age or under is far reaching. The program most people are most familiar with is Baby TALK’s Newborn Encounters at the birth of a baby. We have the honor to meet families at the hospital during this special time in their lives, to celebrate the baby, learn of the amazing capabilities of the newborn, provide a children’s book and connect the family to community resources as needed. Other, more intensive programs are geared to more targeted populations. Baby TALK provides high-quality child care to families to include those who are experiencing housing insecurities, involvement in child welfare, moms who are attending high school, or a child or parent with a developmental delay. We also have an extensive home visiting program where families are engaged to support their child’s development, set family goals and to obtain community resources. In collaboration with Richland Community College and Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, specific programming is also geared to support the educational achievement of parents to include high school education and GED attainment.