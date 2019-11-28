5 questions with ... Denise Swarthout, Chief Communications Officer of Decatur Public Schools

What are some ideas you have of improving communication between the school district and parents?

Communication is a two-way street – we’re here to listen and have ongoing conversations with parents about what’s happening in our schools. My goal is to improve those conversations and to make sure that we’re reaching out to create a collaborative environment with parents, partners and community groups so that we can have constructive conversations that really move education forward in Decatur.

From studying graphic design then beginning your career at WAND, you made a career change to the world of education. Did you always see yourself in this position? What made you want to change?

I spent many years as a TV news producer, starting at WAND here in Decatur, then producing at stations in Houston, Texas, and Chicago before returning to my roots in Decatur. For the past several years, I’ve worked in state government in Springfield, first in the Governor’s Office then in communications roles for several state agencies, the last of which was at the Illinois State Board of Education. It was in my role at ISBE that I most felt I was making a difference, and that’s what led to my role at DPS. It’s pretty amazing to feel like I can make a real difference in the community that I’ve always called home.