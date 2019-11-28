5 questions with ... Denise Swarthout, Chief Communications Officer of Decatur Public Schools
Denise Swarthout
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Denise Swarthout

Occupation: Chief Communications Officer of Decatur Public Schools

Age: 37

City of residence: Decatur

You just got married in September, congrats! How is the newlywed life treating you?

Newlywed life is great and incredibly busy! In addition to starting my new role with DPS, my husband Matthew, stepdaughter Peyton and I are moving into a new home and working to train a new puppy. It’s a lot of big life changes all at once, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

Having recently accepted a job as Chief Communications Officer for Decatur Public Schools, what all does your new job include?

Everything I do as Chief Communications Officer involves making sure our community knows about the incredible things happening in Decatur Public Schools. From the BOLD plan, that’s creating an amazing future for generations of DPS students, to initiatives like project-based learning and social-emotional development, to sharing stories of teachers really connecting with their students – my job is to ensure our parents, families, and community know that DPS offers unmatched opportunities for all of our students.

What are some ideas you have of improving communication between the school district and parents?

Communication is a two-way street – we’re here to listen and have ongoing conversations with parents about what’s happening in our schools. My goal is to improve those conversations and to make sure that we’re reaching out to create a collaborative environment with parents, partners and community groups so that we can have constructive conversations that really move education forward in Decatur.

From studying graphic design then beginning your career at WAND, you made a career change to the world of education. Did you always see yourself in this position? What made you want to change?

I spent many years as a TV news producer, starting at WAND here in Decatur, then producing at stations in Houston, Texas, and Chicago before returning to my roots in Decatur. For the past several years, I’ve worked in state government in Springfield, first in the Governor’s Office then in communications roles for several state agencies, the last of which was at the Illinois State Board of Education. It was in my role at ISBE that I most felt I was making a difference, and that’s what led to my role at DPS. It’s pretty amazing to feel like I can make a real difference in the community that I’ve always called home.

Being a Decatur native, what local entertainment, food or activity would we find you at on the weekend?

My husband and I love to cook and we love live music. A perfect night would be grilling up some steaks from Jeffrey’s Meat Market then going to see bands at Oakwood or a performance at Kirkland Fine Arts Center. And on nights when cooking just isn’t going to happen, you’ll always find us grabbing a Winery burger.

