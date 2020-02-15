5 questions with ... Elizabeth Van Ert, education and volunteer coordinator at Scovill Zoo

Name: Elizabeth Van Ert
Occupation: Education and volunteer coordinator at Scovill Zoo
Age: 27
City of residence: Springfield
You just started at the zoo at the end of October. What do you think of the position so far? What are you looking forward to once the zoo opens in April?
I've been really enjoying my first few months on the job. I get to work with a lot of passionate people at the zoo and I'm looking forward to opening day on April 4 and all the programs and classes that will begin during that time. I am so lucky to have this position because I have the chance to work closely with our animals at the zoo, our amazing volunteers, and our visitors.
You mentioned your job gives you a hand in everything education and conservation related at the zoo. What are some of those duties? What are some that you especially enjoy?
Well right now we just started the volunteer training classes that I am running along with Dave Webster, the assistant director. In these classes our volunteers will learn all about basic biology, habitats, handling techniques for our ambassador animals, and conservation topics and issues. There are also all the summer camps, classes like Critter Tales, and trips (Zoo Safari) that will be coming up this summer that I've been prepping for. With all of these programs I am making sure to integrate a conservation message that is appropriate for all the different age groups of these camps. We are also always working on improving and updating our signs around the zoo and including a conservation message in each of those. One program that I have really been enjoying since I started working at the Scovill Zoo is Zoo Buddies. It is so fun talking with our 3-5 year old participants about our amazing animals at the zoo. There is a lot of excitement and amazement at that age that is so much fun to see and be apart of.
Did you always want to work around animals? What made you want to pursue a career around conservation and education?
Like most zoo professionals, I have always been drawn to animals. Growing up, I loved spending most of the day in the backyard trying to catch dragonflies and lifting up rocks and logs to see what insects were hiding underneath. Over the past few years I've taught biology labs at Oklahoma State University, helped with educational booths at fairs, and given bug presentations to groups of all ages while I worked at Insect Adventure in Stillwater, Oklahoma. All of these experiences have led me to want to continue working with the public, especially in a zoo setting where there is such an interest and passion for education and conservation.
You’re most likely answering these questions in the midst of completing a course in West Virginia under the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. What’s the course called and what are some interesting things you’ve learned so far? Is it a required course for your position at the zoo?
This course is called Conservation Education: Effective Program Design. So far I've learned about different teaching methods and learning styles, trends in conservation education, how to create engaging visitor experiences, and how to connect visitors to wildlife. I'm looking forward to learning more about program and exhibit design and measuring education impact in the upcoming days. This is not a required course, but so much information is covered that will help me moving forward in my job that I'm so grateful to have had this opportunity to participate in the course.
What would someone find you doing on a typical day off? Do you have any hobbies or interests beyond conservation?
On a typical day off I am usually lounging around the house with my two dogs and my boyfriend. We live in Springfield by a park and trail so it's a great area to get outside and take the dogs on a walk. I received a couple of books and some donut pans for Christmas, so lately I have been enjoying doing some reading and baking donuts.
