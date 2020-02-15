5 questions with ... Elizabeth Van Ert, education and volunteer coordinator at Scovill Zoo

I've been really enjoying my first few months on the job. I get to work with a lot of passionate people at the zoo and I'm looking forward to opening day on April 4 and all the programs and classes that will begin during that time. I am so lucky to have this position because I have the chance to work closely with our animals at the zoo, our amazing volunteers, and our visitors.

Well right now we just started the volunteer training classes that I am running along with Dave Webster, the assistant director. In these classes our volunteers will learn all about basic biology, habitats, handling techniques for our ambassador animals, and conservation topics and issues. There are also all the summer camps, classes like Critter Tales, and trips (Zoo Safari) that will be coming up this summer that I've been prepping for. With all of these programs I am making sure to integrate a conservation message that is appropriate for all the different age groups of these camps. We are also always working on improving and updating our signs around the zoo and including a conservation message in each of those. One program that I have really been enjoying since I started working at the Scovill Zoo is Zoo Buddies. It is so fun talking with our 3-5 year old participants about our amazing animals at the zoo. There is a lot of excitement and amazement at that age that is so much fun to see and be apart of.