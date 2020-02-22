5 questions with ... Harristown fire Chief Steve Gambrill

I became involved in 2002 when the Macon County Mental Health Board recognized the need for first responders to have a vehicle to help them cope with the trauma they face from the events they respond to. I joined that team and then I also joined the Central Illinois Critical Incident Stress Team which covered 22 counties in central Illinois. The Central Illinois team became inactive just about the time the Decatur Area team was being formed. I received a call asking if I would like to be involved with the new team, and I said yes.

I will be the first to admit my family found itself taking second place to the Fire Department more than I care to admit. I missed many family events when duty called and I would leave to answer the call. When we brought our blended family together, we had a family night every Friday night where we would do something together. It was not negotiable, and we had fun being together. We often took trips to Springfield to go to Popeye’s Bar-BQ. Weiner roasts and sitting around the fire has always been something we plan and look forward to. We get together during holidays and on Christmas we take a stairway picture to see how we have grown, both in numbers and size. At our current rate we may have to add to our stairway as grandkids begin to bring in new faces to the group.