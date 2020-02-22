5 questions with ... Harristown fire Chief Steve Gambrill

Name: Steve Gambrill
Occupation: Fire chief of the Harristown Fire Protection District
Age: 69
City of residence: Decatur
You’ve dedicated over 50 years serving the Harristown Fire Protection District. What kinds of changes have you seen?
There has been so many changes I could not come close to stating them all here, but I will relate some that stand out to me to me the most:
Fires burn with much more speed and ferocity. The new building materials and synthetic furnishings create an increasingly more dangerous environment for firefighters to operate. With increased heat and toxic smoke being produced. This also creates an increased health hazard for firefighters.
The turnout gear we now wear is specifically designed to protect firefighters from that hostile environment whereas the gear I initially wore was to protect from the weather and water used in combating the fires.
The apparatus has increased in size dramatically. Firefighters now must be in an enclosed cab with seat-belt use being mandated. I traveled many miles hanging onto the grab bar on the back step rain or shine, cold and snow pelting my face. Most cabs would only seat two. No, I did not ride on the horse-drawn stream pumpers as some claim I did.
We now run more medical calls than fire calls. The fire service began to enter into the world of EMS in the mid 1980s in this part of the county. On average nationally, department response is around 70% medical and the remaining 30% mixed between fires, rescues, hazmat and anything else that comes along.
Technological advancements in so many areas we have today were not even a dream in my early years. Thermal imaging cameras, computerized pumps, simulators for training, the list goes on.
You joined the Fire Department at 17 and appointed fire chief 14 years later in 1981. What made you want to become a firefighter?
I guess I was wired for it. I believe the fire service is a calling not just something you do. When I was a young boy, I always liked to pretend I was a firefighter. I had a plastic fire hat and an old raincoat with rubber boots I would wear; I had an old 78 rpm record titled “I’m a Fireman” that I wore the groves off of. I would use the hose from my mom’s canister vacuum and put fires out all over the house. I kept Tonka and Structo toy companies in business building my fire department at home.
My opportunity came to join HFPD when there was a couple of fires a week or so apart. The first one was at rental house on my grandmother’s farm. I went to go watch. The next fire was at a friend of my dad’s house. It was there Marvin Evans one of the men instrumental in getting HFPD organized asked me if I would go on a tanker to get water with another firefighter. I was hooked. I never looked back.
Did you always see yourself in this position? Why? What has the many years in your line of work taught you?
In all honesty, yes, I did, and when I came to that conclusion, I did everything I could do to prepare myself to be ready if the opportunity presented itself. I became a student of the science. I studied whatever I could find and went to classes whenever I could. One day, in August 1981, Chief Jerdan told me he was retiring and would recommend me to the trustees to replace him. My reply to him was “I am not ready; I need more time.” His reply, “You’ll figure it out, I have faith in you”, or something along those lines. The rest is history.
My years at HFPD have taught me that life is tough and beautiful all at the same time. I have observed people at their best and worst. I have not seen everything, but I will never be surprised at what I see. For me, faith in God is paramount in dealing with life and the fire service as there are happenings which are not fair or explainable but have a purpose. I tell my people there is a God and we are not Him, we will train to be able to perform to best of our abilities and sometimes we will win and sometimes will lose.
You’re involved with the Decatur Area Critical Incident Stress Management team. How are you involved and why are the lessons critical for people to learn about?
I became involved in 2002 when the Macon County Mental Health Board recognized the need for first responders to have a vehicle to help them cope with the trauma they face from the events they respond to. I joined that team and then I also joined the Central Illinois Critical Incident Stress Team which covered 22 counties in central Illinois. The Central Illinois team became inactive just about the time the Decatur Area team was being formed. I received a call asking if I would like to be involved with the new team, and I said yes.
You’re a father of five and grandfather of nine. What are some favorite family activities you enjoy doing with them?
I will be the first to admit my family found itself taking second place to the Fire Department more than I care to admit. I missed many family events when duty called and I would leave to answer the call. When we brought our blended family together, we had a family night every Friday night where we would do something together. It was not negotiable, and we had fun being together. We often took trips to Springfield to go to Popeye’s Bar-BQ. Weiner roasts and sitting around the fire has always been something we plan and look forward to. We get together during holidays and on Christmas we take a stairway picture to see how we have grown, both in numbers and size. At our current rate we may have to add to our stairway as grandkids begin to bring in new faces to the group.
