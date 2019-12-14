5 Questions with ... Jami Fawley, Gallery Director of the Decatur Area Arts Council
5 Questions with | Jami Fawley, Gallery Director of the Decatur Area Arts Council

5 Questions with ... Jami Fawley, Gallery Director of the Decatur Area Arts Council

Jami Fawley Headshot

Jami Fawley 

Name: Jami Fawley

Occupation: Gallery director of the Decatur Area Arts Council

City of residence: Decatur

Your experience at the DAAC spans back some time. What kind of growth/ impact have you seen during your time there? 

The Decatur Area Arts Council reaches into our community to provide education in and exposure to the arts. A great example of our impact in the community is the ArtsPals program, which ran for many years in area schools, serving countless children. That program really highlighted the need for art in the schools at that time, but it is no longer active because of a growing awareness of the importance of arts in education; most local schools now provide their own curriculum in the arts and I call that a win.

I got involved with the Arts Council because I was a volunteer through the ArtsPals program. A couple years into that program, I was invited to teach a class at the Madden Arts Center and my relationship with the Arts Council just grew from there.

What got you into being an artist and what are some of your favorite projects?

The most influential person in my career as an artist was Diana Manning. She was my high school art teacher, but most importantly, she was and is an encourager. I hope that I can do the same for the artists I work with.

My favorite projects recently have been working with the set designs in the Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and High School musical productions. I love the theater, and I have a strong appreciation for the lessons kids learn as they work to pull off any stage production. Not only do they learn music, dance and acting, but the students in that district are also doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes work themselves. What they are really learning is skills application and teamwork: they are taking something from their imaginations and working together to make it real. I’m so proud of what they have accomplished so far and am grateful to have been a small part of it.

I hear you "dabble" in photography and jewelry as well. What are some other activities you enjoy?

I am a maker at heart, so yes, I dabble in a lot of things creatively speaking. I paint, make jewelry, sew, take pictures, sculpt, sketch, whatever I can fit in ...

As an observer, I am an art history addict. If I have the time, my first choice is always an art museum, an art history book or a documentary program about art. While I do not play an instrument myself, I enjoy musical performances and musical theater when I can. We are lucky to have Millikin University right here in our community, providing so many high quality and accessible performances.

Have you ever doubted yourself during your journey as an artist? How have you overcome those doubts?

Every person alive has doubts at some time. The trick is to not surrender your energy to doubt. Your journey is yours and your alone, so there is no point in worrying if you are good enough or smart enough, just keep going.

What are some visions and goals you have for the DAAC?

I’m so proud of our community for making the arts a priority. We have such a great group of people who attend our events and support our mission of Arts for All. We often partner with other businesses and organizations to bring the arts to the community in new and exciting ways. None of this would be possible without a lot of hard work behind the scenes on the part of the Arts Council staff and especially, in the case of the gallery, Sue Powell. I have been really fortunate to have worked with Sue over the past year so I can learn firsthand how to run these programs. In my new role as Gallery Coordinator, I hope to continue to build on the foundation she has laid within the greater Decatur arts community.   

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

