5 Questions with ... Jami Fawley, Gallery Director of the Decatur Area Arts Council

Every person alive has doubts at some time. The trick is to not surrender your energy to doubt. Your journey is yours and your alone, so there is no point in worrying if you are good enough or smart enough, just keep going.

I’m so proud of our community for making the arts a priority. We have such a great group of people who attend our events and support our mission of Arts for All. We often partner with other businesses and organizations to bring the arts to the community in new and exciting ways. None of this would be possible without a lot of hard work behind the scenes on the part of the Arts Council staff and especially, in the case of the gallery, Sue Powell. I have been really fortunate to have worked with Sue over the past year so I can learn firsthand how to run these programs. In my new role as Gallery Coordinator, I hope to continue to build on the foundation she has laid within the greater Decatur arts community.