5 questions with ... Jeff Watts, lead pastor of Renaissance Church
5 questions with | Jeff Watts, lead pastor of Renaissance Church

5 questions with ... Jeff Watts, lead pastor of Renaissance Church

Jeff Watts
Name: Jeff Watts

Occupation: Lead pastor of Renaissance Church

Age: 50

City of residence: Forsyth

9 years ago, Renaissance was a Bible study hosted in your basement. Were you expecting Renaissance to become what it is today? What are some impacts you’ve seen come out of that growth? 

When we began hosting a Bible study in our home, we knew we would one day plant a church in the city. But we truly had no idea it would become what it is today. Especially so fast. Renaissance seemed to double in size every 18 months or so and within five years we had grown to a church with three Sunday Gatherings. At one point we were one of the fastest growing churches in our denomination, which has about 1,600 churches in the United States.  We were truly just trying to keep up with all the changes that were happening. More and more people came, which always surprised us because we had zero dollars for marketing or advertising. It's funny, but a pastor friend of mine once told me that "of all of the things that I've read church plants are supposed to do (marketing/advertising/mailers), Renaissance doesn't do any of them. And yet, by every metric imaginable, you guys are succeeding." Of course, I don't take any credit for the growth of Renaissance.  It has to be the Lord who brings people to hear about his son, Jesus. We are just participating with Him as he does the work.

After nearly four years of planning and construction, the church’s new upstairs worship center will be unveiled and used Sunday. Why was the project started and what new opportunities do they bring to the church?

Our biggest need has been a larger gathering space for our worship services.  Our current Main Room only had 140 chairs, so to accommodate everyone we have resorted to three identical Gatherings every week and using two to three overflow rooms where people have to watch everything on TV where we broadcast music and sermons to them. Last Easter was the tipping point when we had over 1,200 people come celebrate Jesus' resurrection with us at five services over two days. Needless to say, it was crowded. So, in our new space, we will be able to have over 400 chairs in the Main Room. We plan to reduce our gatherings back down to two every Sunday, but we should still be able to have enough seats for everyone who comes and brings a friend or coworker. In fact, that might be the greatest benefit to come out of our building project. We can start inviting people to join us again. For some time, it's been very hard to bring someone with you to church because you never knew if there was going to be room to sit together or not.

Why did you become a pastor and start your own church? Did you always want to be a pastor as a career?  

I officially became a pastor when I began the church planting process, but I had already been "pastoring" people close to me for several years while I was a music/worship leader at a local church. Since I was a young boy I thought I would be a college professor. I love to learn and teach others new things, and the vibrant life on a college campus is truly life giving. So, imagine my shock when the Lord leads me to plant a church so close to Millikin's campus and many of the students make Renaissance their home church while they are in town for school. So, even though my profession isn't as a professor on campus, I still get to experience teaching a lot of college students and more. 

The phrase “a heart for the city in the heart of the city” is associated with Renaissance. Where did that start and what’s the meaning behind it?  

I wish I could take credit for that, but I can't. A couple of years ago we had a young woman working with us and we asked her to write some copy for a video segment we were producing. She wrote this beautiful piece that was only a couple paragraphs long, and in the middle of one of those paragraphs was the line "as a church with a heart for the city in the heart of the city..." and we just began using it as a slogan. Even our name Renaissance wasn't my idea. Another friend of mine suggested it to me and once I looked up the definition and saw that it meant "to be made new; to be reborn" I immediately threw my idea for a name for the church away. Looking back, the name I wanted to use wasn't very good anyways. And no, I'm not going to tell you what it was.

Anyone that knows you well can attest to your love for tacos. If you got to make one big super-taco, how would you make it and what would be in it?   

I've always believed there is only one way to ruin a taco. And that's by putting seafood in it. So, everything is game for me except fish. Bean tacos, beef tacos, tofu tacos... I've had them all. And I love them all too.  

