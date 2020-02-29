5 questions with ... Jeff Watts, lead pastor of Renaissance Church

When we began hosting a Bible study in our home, we knew we would one day plant a church in the city. But we truly had no idea it would become what it is today. Especially so fast. Renaissance seemed to double in size every 18 months or so and within five years we had grown to a church with three Sunday Gatherings. At one point we were one of the fastest growing churches in our denomination, which has about 1,600 churches in the United States. We were truly just trying to keep up with all the changes that were happening. More and more people came, which always surprised us because we had zero dollars for marketing or advertising. It's funny, but a pastor friend of mine once told me that "of all of the things that I've read church plants are supposed to do (marketing/advertising/mailers), Renaissance doesn't do any of them. And yet, by every metric imaginable, you guys are succeeding." Of course, I don't take any credit for the growth of Renaissance. It has to be the Lord who brings people to hear about his son, Jesus. We are just participating with Him as he does the work.