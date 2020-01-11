5 questions with ... Jim Wilkerson, of Wilkerson Studios

I published a book of poetry about Millikin University in 1996. It was in 1996, while a student at Millikin, that I started teaching myself guitar. I have written many songs over the years in a Christian band called Day 40. We recorded our last album in Nashville with Matt Odmark of the Jars of Clay. I like all kinds of music — Christian, rock, classic rock, folk, classical, alternative, but Christian music is pretty much the only music that I feel drawn play. I am the worship leader for D1Naz — Decatur First Church of the Nazarene where I get to lead a spectacular group of singers and musicians who are all like-minded, using the gifts God gave us, to touch the world around us. I hope that my love to create and give back to God comes through in all that I do, whether that is through the videos you see on the Vieweg Facebook page, in church, or in the work I do for others.