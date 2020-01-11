5 questions with ... Jim Wilkerson, of Wilkerson Studios

Name: Jim Wilkerson
Occupation: Owner of Wilkerson Studios/director of marketing, technology and innovation at Vieweg Real Estate
Where you live: Decatur
What got you to where you are today? Did you always see yourself in marketing and technology?
At an early age, I knew I had a creative mind, and a God-given desire to create. So in whatever job I found myself in, I would think about ways to do it better or ways that people may not have thought about before. I've worked in sales, marketing and advertising for over 25 years now, and having a thirst to always grow, teach myself new things, and be ahead of the curve, has helped me to remain valuable to whatever job I've found myself in.
You also operate your own photography and videography business with your wife, Stephanie. What do you guys shoot? What has owning your own business taught you?
My wife and I are in our 20th year of doing photo and video. We've done everything from wedding video and photography to family photos, commercial video production and website design. These days we primarily focus on wedding photo and video. I have always had the philosophy that if you take care of your clients, they will take care of you. Starting and owning a business has confirmed that philosophy to be true. I think life is more fun and you feel better when you know you put the client first.
You mentioned using a drone to shoot a lot of videos. What advantages come with using a drone over shooting from the ground? Did it take a lot of work to learn how to operate a drone?
I had to become licensed in order to fly a drone commercially. It probably took me a good month or two to feel confident in flying. Now, almost two years later, it is second nature to me. Aerial footage provides not just a birds-eye view, but a different view. That is why it appeals to people. It is different. They aren't used to seeing buildings, homes, or landscapes from that angle. When it comes to real estate, we like to use the drone for properties that make sense — like properties that have a lot of land, a pond, wooded acreage, or to show a property's proximity to other amenities like a park, Lake Decatur, etc.
You’ve even applied drone shots into making private videos of local historical sites, such as the Staley Pump House. What are some other places you’ve shot and why are you so drawn to local history?
I've been doing some work for the Macon County Historical Museum, the Staley Museum and the Mueller Museum and I plan to do more as time allows. I will never claim to be a history guru, but I do love history. I'm doing these videos for two reasons: to help the museums and our community, and to force me to learn more. Decatur has a lot of great history, and I think when a person stops and thinks about that, he/she starts to have more of a vested interest in our community. I hope that it helps to dampen the heaps of negativity we see on social media about our community.
I see you even know how to play the guitar. Do you write your own music? Are there any songs you especially enjoy covering?
I published a book of poetry about Millikin University in 1996. It was in 1996, while a student at Millikin, that I started teaching myself guitar. I have written many songs over the years in a Christian band called Day 40. We recorded our last album in Nashville with Matt Odmark of the Jars of Clay. I like all kinds of music — Christian, rock, classic rock, folk, classical, alternative, but Christian music is pretty much the only music that I feel drawn play. I am the worship leader for D1Naz — Decatur First Church of the Nazarene where I get to lead a spectacular group of singers and musicians who are all like-minded, using the gifts God gave us, to touch the world around us. I hope that my love to create and give back to God comes through in all that I do, whether that is through the videos you see on the Vieweg Facebook page, in church, or in the work I do for others.
