5 questions with ... Jonathan Downing, principal of Warrensburg-Latham High School
Name: Jonathan Downing

Occupation: principal of Warrensburg-Latham High School

Age: 42

Village of residence: Warrensburg

Where did your passion for education begin? Did you always see yourself as a high school principal?

My passion for education actually started with my mom. She was a preschool teacher at Little People’s Prep school. I would have to go there after school when I went to Baum Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. I would walk there after school and help my mom with the little kids. One of my favorite things to do with them was read to them and when I got into High School I knew it was something I enjoyed. I actually went to College in Tulsa Oklahoma at Oral Roberts University to be a missionary and teach. I did it for a summer in Zambia, Africa, with the educational team. I enjoyed working with the tribal people in the bush and fell in love with the country. But I found out I like taking showers every day and eating gluten products that are not good for you. Basically, I missed my country and realized teaching in our country is a mission in its self and our children need us too. I actually didn’t even think about being a high school principal until I got my job two years ago with IEA. I traveled a lot working with districts on understanding Social Emotional Learning. Ironically, even though most of my admin journey was elementary and a few years with middle school, I mainly started working with high schools.  I really enjoyed it and really got a passion and desire to want to work with high school students and teachers. It’s so fun to work with students who are at that point to fly off to their next journey. It’s a beautiful experience to watch their excitement, their fear, their desires of life, and the joy of wanting to spread their wings...with a little guidance of course.

In a 2019 story, you said that you were pursuing a certification in superintendency. What made you want to work towards that and how has that been going?

If you talk to an educator, you think we would hate school all the time, but many of us crave learning and want that continues learning in our lives. I’ve learned a lot about leadership over the years and have been a leader for over 13 years. I enjoy it and I am at a time in my life I wanted to take my level of learning to a higher level. I’ve completed all my classes this past semester, but will have to wait to do my internship once school starts this coming fall. The internship will be a year and then I will have completed my superintendent certification, but that does come with a lovely exam! Honestly at this point I don’t see me going for that type of job for awhile. It’s a wonderful experience, but I truly love my job now and I really love my new hometown in Warrensburg. My girls are still in school and they love being in Warrensburg.

What strategies have you found successful regarding the best ways to help children learn?

Students are all so different, they literally are like snowflakes, each one is different and crafted to be their own person and/or learner. There are so many strategies out there that are amazing and not so amazing, but the best I have found to truly help all learners is building relationships. If we don’t build a relationship with that child, how do you really know what they need? You will only give them what you think they need at that moment, but if you have a relationship with that student, you are in tune with them. You get them and they get you.

In your years involved in education, is there anything you think schools around the nation could do better?

Yes. Listen to the people in the trenches...they know. Teachers are the backbones of education and if we don’t listen and support them to the fullest so they can be the best, then how do you  expect our students to be the best? Teachers have lost the respect in our society of how much they are paid, how they are valued, and generally just how they are treated. This is why we have such a massive shortage of teachers across the nation. So love on our teachers, ask them what they think and follow through with it, ask them what they need to help their students or what do they need to learn to be better. If they say this will help my students, trust them and acknowledge their expertise and get it for them. 

Family seems to be a very important aspect in your life. What are some activities you enjoy doing with your daughters?

Yes, family is huge for me. I have always been a family guy and wanted a big family. I wanted the white house and picket fence, but life happens and I have a tan house with no fence...and I’m a single dad to two beautiful girls. My oldest Noelani Downing is 14 and actually is experiencing her first year of high school at my school. My youngest Emmaline Downing is seven and attends first grade at Garfield Montessori.  We love going outside for long walks and taking our new six month-old ball of fur Goldendoodle to the park to play. My youngest loves to go to the high school games to cheer her sister on in all her sports. We also love going to our church with my parents (grandma and grandpa) Resurrection Life Church in Decatur together because our faith is extremely important to us. It's important to me that my girls establish a strong faith. A strong faith in God gives us a strong purpose in life. Plus after church we like to eat at El Rodeo with our friends.  We love food! We love hanging out with our friends and cutting up! Most of all my free time is spent taking care of my girls, because they are my joy and life. If I do have time for myself, it’s running early in the mornings, swimming and working out. That’s when I process everything...plus I love eating Jacks pizza at least three times a week. So I gotta run!

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

