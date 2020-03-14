5 questions with ... Jonathan Downing, principal of Warrensburg-Latham High School

My passion for education actually started with my mom. She was a preschool teacher at Little People’s Prep school. I would have to go there after school when I went to Baum Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. I would walk there after school and help my mom with the little kids. One of my favorite things to do with them was read to them and when I got into High School I knew it was something I enjoyed. I actually went to College in Tulsa Oklahoma at Oral Roberts University to be a missionary and teach. I did it for a summer in Zambia, Africa, with the educational team. I enjoyed working with the tribal people in the bush and fell in love with the country. But I found out I like taking showers every day and eating gluten products that are not good for you. Basically, I missed my country and realized teaching in our country is a mission in its self and our children need us too. I actually didn’t even think about being a high school principal until I got my job two years ago with IEA. I traveled a lot working with districts on understanding Social Emotional Learning. Ironically, even though most of my admin journey was elementary and a few years with middle school, I mainly started working with high schools. I really enjoyed it and really got a passion and desire to want to work with high school students and teachers. It’s so fun to work with students who are at that point to fly off to their next journey. It’s a beautiful experience to watch their excitement, their fear, their desires of life, and the joy of wanting to spread their wings...with a little guidance of course.