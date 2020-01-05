5 questions with ... Michelle Sendy, Maroa-Forsyth High School art teacher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You received your master’s degree in arts education from Illinois State University. Is there any advice you’d give students who might be afraid to pursue a degree in art on account of negative stigmas in finding a career afterward?

I was one of the lucky ones. My family and friends have always been extremely supportive of my artistic career path. I think negative stigmas can really burden the magic in choosing a career path. My best advice to aspiring art students would be to stay passionate and stay hungry. There is nothing worse than a lazy artist. Opportunities are only few and far between if you are sitting on your couch. Go see shows, teach lessons, receive lessons, meet other artists, and start to get involved with the community around you.

How often do you make your own art? What styles, mediums, etc. do you enjoy making the most? Are there any styles you’re interested in trying?

I make art on a daily basis. Sometimes it is just demonstrations for the students, little doodles while at meetings, or working on a professional level. It’s ingrained in me; in my hands and in my thoughts.