5 questions with ... Michelle Sendy, Maroa-Forsyth High School art teacher
Michelle Sendy
Name: Michelle Sendy

Age: 26

Occupation: Maroa-Forsyth High School art teacher

City of residence: Maroa

What made you want to teach high school art? What kinds of rewarding experiences have come from it?

Growing up, there was nowhere I felt more like myself than in my high school art room. I would attribute my career choice to supportive role models and my passion for people and learning. Teaching is extremely humbling and the students have taught me a great deal and continue to do so. The most rewarding part of my job is helping students create something that they are proud of and watch them exceed their preconceived notions about their abilities. 

Word is you’ll be featured in the Anne Lloyd Gallery in February. Could you give us a bit of what kinds of work will be featured?

My recent work is a mixture of paintings and collages. I have been interested in viewing the landscape around me as it changes and I change with it. I have explored cramming everything that I see on a daily basis into a single space, often times taking it to a breaking point. The work itself is organized chaos with lots of color and texture. 

You received your master’s degree in arts education from Illinois State University. Is there any advice you’d give students who might be afraid to pursue a degree in art on account of negative stigmas in finding a career afterward?

I was one of the lucky ones. My family and friends have always been extremely supportive of my artistic career path. I think negative stigmas can really burden the magic in choosing a career path. My best advice to aspiring art students would be to stay passionate and stay hungry. There is nothing worse than a lazy artist. Opportunities are only few and far between if you are sitting on your couch. Go see shows, teach lessons, receive lessons, meet other artists, and start to get involved with the community around you. 

How often do you make your own art? What styles, mediums, etc. do you enjoy making the most? Are there any styles you’re interested in trying?

I make art on a daily basis. Sometimes it is just demonstrations for the students, little doodles while at meetings, or working on a professional level. It’s ingrained in me; in my hands and in my thoughts.

I’m fascinated with mixed media work. I enjoy the harmony of things that may not go together at first glance. When I work, I treat the material and the composition as a puzzle. I give myself a challenge that I have to solve. The different materials lend themselves nicely to this process.

I’ve tried an array of media. However, I have never created an installation or outdoor sculpture. I would love to do more research into that and see how the way I work now could translate to that type of work.

What do you think of the local art community? Do you think local artists have a positive atmosphere to support their work?

I think the Decatur art community is great. Some of my favorite things that go on around town are the events on first Fridays and the Decatur Mural Project. The murals that have been popping up around town are just breathtaking. 

