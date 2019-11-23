5 questions with ... Shamika Bond, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur

Name: Shamika Bond
Occupation: Executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
City of Residence: Decatur
How did you get involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur?
My involvement with the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc. began over 20 years ago. I have had several roles with the Club: BGC member, youth worker, volunteer, caseworker, education coordinator, director of resource development and now executive director.
As a member, I remember how much the Club affected my social life, my academics and my love for giving back, which is why I am so passionate and dedicated to my role as the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc.
What are some goals you have for the club as the newly appointed executive director?
My immediate mission will be to secure resources, develop programming, and spread awareness about the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc.
I read your leadership motto is "whatever it takes." What does that mean?
I believe that each child is unique in its own way and in order to ensure that each child reaches their full potential and become productive adults you have to be willing to do “whatever it takes” to get the job done.
Outside of work, what are some activities and hobbies you enjoy?
I love spending time with my family, whether it is traveling, cooking together or watching television. Family is very important to me and I value the time I spend with them.
I am engaged to AJ and I have two daughters (Summer, 10, and Autumn, 1.)
Why is the Boys & Girls Club, and similar organizations, so important to the city of Decatur?
The BGC provides a safe haven to youth in our community during after-school hours. Our programs boost academic performance, reduce risky behaviors, promote physical health, and provide a safe, structured environment for the children of working parents.
It is extremely important to have organizations like the BGC and similar organizations because children need ongoing guidance and direction to become productive citizens.