5 questions with ... Shamika Bond, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur

Name: Shamika Bond

Occupation: Executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur

City of Residence: Decatur

How did you get involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur?

My involvement with the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc. began over 20 years ago. I have had several roles with the Club: BGC member, youth worker, volunteer, caseworker, education coordinator, director of resource development and now executive director.

As a member, I remember how much the Club affected my social life, my academics and my love for giving back, which is why I am so passionate and dedicated to my role as the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc.

What are some goals you have for the club as the newly appointed executive director?

My immediate mission will be to secure resources, develop programming, and spread awareness about the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc.

I read your leadership motto is "whatever it takes." What does that mean?