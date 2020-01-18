5 questions with ... Shannon Nail, counselor/patient advocate for Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois

You started with the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois in 2018. What are some of your goals as you move forward in your career there?

I try to find ways to ease some of the burdens of our patients and their families and friends — in whatever way that looks like. I am a firm believer that a cancer or serious illness diagnosis has a tremendous effect on the patient’s entire circle of support. Believing that, I would like to see more of our families and patients at the beginning of their journey so I can try and help them navigate the challenges they might experience along the way. I always want to make sure our patients know that they are not alone.

How long have you been a resident of Macon? What are some areas you find especially unique or are your favorites to visit in your free time?

My husband and I have lived in Macon for 15 years, but I grew up in Assumption. So I am born and raised a Central Illinois girl. We live in the country and I love the space we have. Our home is definitely one of my happy places. My husband and I joke that it is difficult to go on vacation and find a place that is more peaceful than where we live all the time. To me, that is pretty amazing and one of my favorite parts about Central Illinois.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

