5 questions with ... Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center

You’re also an organizer of Learn to Run, a program to get beginners into the lifestyle of running. Would you say you have a passion for getting new people into fitness? Why?

Before I started teaching water aerobics and started running, I had no idea what kind of fun I was missing out on. With Learn to Run, I have seen people go from sedentary lives, to running 5ks, half marathons and more, which is something our program is very proud of. But honestly, it’s the friendships that are fostered through the hours of time spent together getting through challenging physical workouts that makes me want to keep recruiting!

It’s no secret you enjoy exercise, but what are some non-exercise things you’d be doing in your free time? Are there any activities you particularly enjoy around Decatur?

There’s so much to do for the physically active in our town! We love going to Overlook Adventure park, and hitting the trails in our park system. Standing Paddle is a summer must, and catching a movie at the Avon is a great option for those cold or rainy days.

