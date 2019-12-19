5 questions with ... Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center
5 questions with | Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center

5 questions with ... Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center

Tracy Hewitt
GARRETT KARSTEN

Name: Tracy Hewitt

Occupation: fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center

Town of residence: Forsyth

You recently took a job as fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. What got you into fitness and did you always see yourself doing it?

As a kid growing up with severe asthma, I never saw fitness being a major part of my daily life. In college, while I was director of the daycare at the local Y, I was given the opportunity to learn how to teach water aerobics. I fell in love with teaching fitness, and never looked back! I am also a certified personal trainer. 

What’s most rewarding about teaching group fitness? 

The participants! Seeing them grow in their fitness/wellness knowledge, movement skills, and abilities to do more in their daily lives is something I love to celebrate with them.  

Having visited one of your group fitness classes, I noticed you enjoy working out to music. What would be on your workout playlist?

I love music with a great beat. Eminem “Lose yourself” is on every playlist I run to. Usher, Queens of the Stone Age, Motown, anything that keeps me pumped and motivated to give my best.

You’re also an organizer of Learn to Run, a program to get beginners into the lifestyle of running. Would you say you have a passion for getting new people into fitness? Why?

Before I started teaching water aerobics and started running, I had no idea what kind of fun I was missing out on. With Learn to Run, I have seen people go from sedentary lives, to running 5ks, half marathons and more, which is something our program is very proud of. But honestly, it’s the friendships that are fostered through the hours of time spent together getting through challenging physical workouts that makes me want to keep recruiting!

It’s no secret you enjoy exercise, but what are some non-exercise things you’d be doing in your free time? Are there any activities you particularly enjoy around Decatur?

There’s so much to do for the physically active in our town! We love going to Overlook Adventure park, and hitting the trails in our park system. Standing Paddle is a summer must, and catching a movie at the Avon is a great option for those cold or rainy days. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949.

