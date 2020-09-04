RENEW seeks to boost union, community involvement among new members

“They do what I would call camaraderie building," Stone said of the committee. It gives them "the tools that they need to be both active and future leaders in the union, as well as the community.”

IBEW Local 146, based in Decatur, has a similar program. Although they have a RENEW Committee charter, the group is not active. “What we have instead of that is through our apprenticeship, we have community service credits,” said Josh Sapp, Local 146 business manager.

With more than 70 current apprentices, the new union members are required to perform community service projects in order to advance to the next step in the apprenticeship, according to Sapp. “We really use our young workers for civic engagement,” he said.

Although the two Locals have a common career, they do individual work. Local 51 electricians are found working outside on a job site. “We do inside construction,” Sapp said about his union, Local 146. “But they cover all of Decatur.”

The Local 146 apprenticeship’s community requirement benefits the new employees as well as the people in the 12 counties they serve. “What you find is that, by requiring it early on, they learn to like it,” Sapp said. “And when they finish their apprenticeship, they continue to do it. It grows that community engagement.”