RENEW seeks to boost union, community involvement among new members

DECATUR — For decades, the union roots in Central Illinois have run deep.
In recent years, however, union leaders across the region have began noticing a lack of community and organization involvement by its newer members.
In response to that trend, RENEW was born.
RENEW, or Reach out and Engage Next-generation Electrical Workers, is designed to encourage union workers to become involved in their communities.
Shateveon Goforth is the lead for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51 RENEW Committee. IBEW Local 51 represents members in communities across the region, including Decatur.
“The committee was formed to help engage the new members, typically 35 and under,” she said.
Community and membership engagement are important to the group. Members have participated in food drives, school supply drives, phone banking for local politicians running for office, as well as taking part in membership events, including a bags tournament.
“The overall goal is to keep our younger members engaged,” Goforth said.
Corey Stone, 51, has been a mentor to the RENEW committee since it began three years ago. As the assistant business manager, it is part of his job to get the newer members involved.
“They do what I would call camaraderie building," Stone said of the committee. It gives them "the tools that they need to be both active and future leaders in the union, as well as the community.”
IBEW Local 146, based in Decatur, has a similar program. Although they have a RENEW Committee charter, the group is not active. “What we have instead of that is through our apprenticeship, we have community service credits,” said Josh Sapp, Local 146 business manager.
With more than 70 current apprentices, the new union members are required to perform community service projects in order to advance to the next step in the apprenticeship, according to Sapp. “We really use our young workers for civic engagement,” he said.
Although the two Locals have a common career, they do individual work. Local 51 electricians are found working outside on a job site. “We do inside construction,” Sapp said about his union, Local 146. “But they cover all of Decatur.”
The Local 146 apprenticeship’s community requirement benefits the new employees as well as the people in the 12 counties they serve. “What you find is that, by requiring it early on, they learn to like it,” Sapp said. “And when they finish their apprenticeship, they continue to do it. It grows that community engagement.”
Once a RENEW committee is established, Stone said the reigns of the group are gradually turned over to the younger members with the hope they will "go out and try to reach other peers,” Stone said.
Ameren Illinois journeyman Brian Courtwright, 30, has been a member of the RENEW committee for about two years.
“We’ve learned from the guys that are on their way out,” he said. “They are trying to get the younger generation involved with the union. So there’s a lot of union involvement.”
According to Courtwright, the age difference is apparent. “But we’re trying to fill that generational gap,” he said.
The new members have proven to be an asset to the group.
“They communicate differently than the rest of us who are older. They use those resources well,” Stone said. “It’s been a good learning process.”
The committees span across Central Illinois with 15 units meeting monthly. This vast size of the area can be challenging.
“That’s really hard,” Stone said about the region. “Because we’re just so spread out, and trying to keep people involved.”
According to Goforth, many RENEW committee members were not familiar with unions. Many benefits are unfamiliar to them.
“It’s a big learning opportunity for them,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t really understand the purpose of the union. So this opens the doors to have that conversation with them.”
The new union members have begun to show an interest in how the organization can help them and the community. History is part of education. Meetings and get-togethers provide opportunities to share that knowledge. Funds raised during many events have gone back to their communities.
Another benefit of the committee includes motivating members.
“It helps to have personal conversations with them,” Goforth said. “What we stand for, what we’re trying to accomplish and why.”
The younger members have already begun to show similarities to the older generation.
Just like his predecessors, Courtwright wants his co-workers to take part in union activities, including RENEW. “We really encourage them to come to union meetings, all the union affairs going on,” he said. “It’s strength in numbers.”
The Local 51 RENEW committee was formed in 2017 and has about a half dozen members.
“It is still fairly new,” Goforth said. “We are still trying to get our name out there and what our mission is to our younger membership.”
