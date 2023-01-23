Volunteers make Scovill Zoo go round

DECATUR — An expert in the railroad industry, Larry Larkins wanted something to do after he retired.

“I’m ex-railroad. So we talked to somebody at the zoo about running the train,” he said.

After a bit of training, Larkins began running the Saturday and Sunday morning Z.O.&O Express Train routes at Scovill Zoo. “Then it was a matter of signing up for the times that I wanted,” he said.

After only one season, Larkins had such a good time he plans to return for the 2023 summer train route.

Carol Aumann and her daughter, Amy, have been volunteering for more than 20 years. “We’ve done a little bit of everything,” Amy Aumann said.

They work wherever they are needed, the mother-daughter team said. “The carousel, the train,” Carol Aumann said. “We’ve hid over a thousand Easter eggs.”

Both Aumann ladies are retired teachers. “We just volunteer whenever they call us,” Amy Aumann said.

Although Larkins, the Aumanns and other volunteers have different responsibilities, they are all provided with training on how to make Scovill Zoo run smoothly.

Scovill Zoo’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator Lizzie Van Ert will be conducting classes starting Feb. 1 at the zoo’s Education Center. Ten sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Topics will include basic animal education as well as Scovill Zoo material.

“We try to give them well-rounded information,” Van Ert said. “Especially if the volunteer is interested in doing guided tours or mobile zoo presentations.”

Van Ert trains volunteers who want to work with people, versus working with the animals. “We have volunteers who are just interested in running the carousel or running the train,” she said. “So if they don’t make it to every single class, it’s not a big deal.”

However, knowledge of the various animals in the zoo can be beneficial, she said. “Visitors might ask them questions before or after a ride,” Van Ert said.

Requirements for those interested in volunteering include a background check, 18 years of age and older, an application and the classes. According to Van Ert, they should enjoy working with people or animals.

“Then they can sign up for shifts after we open up on April 1,” Van Ert said.

Larkins is a people person, he said. “I’m dealing with people getting on and off the train and maybe the carousel,” he said. “I don’t really work with the animals.”

However, Larkins’ training included learning about the animals and buildings the train passed. “We point out the education building and the Children’s Museum,” he said.

The zoo administration would prefer volunteers work approximately 15 hours during the season.

“But I have some people who just come out for a couple of hours at Boo at the Zoo,” Van Ert said. “We try to work with everyone’s schedules.”

Volunteers are not given the same responsibilities as the employees, who provide animal care or work in the gift shop or concessions.

The volunteers, however, have more control over their schedule. They are needed at various areas throughout Central Illinois, including with the mobile locations as well as at the zoo. “We try to find something that fits everybody,” Van Ert said.

Although they are not paid, volunteers do get a few perks for their work. Volunteers with a regular shift can receive a membership card that can be utilized for discounted or free entrance into various zoos. They are also given a T-shirt and a badge as a uniform.

“But it is a lot of fun,” Larkins said about the experience. “It’s a great place to be.”