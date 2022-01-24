Watch now: Afghan refugees find peace, pizza in Decatur

DECATUR — Shortly after a group of Afghan evacuees arrived at a Decatur home on Sunday, they were sitting on the floor eating an All-American meal, pizza.

On Monday, their hosts, Ilene Henderson and Sue Montgomery, let them take over the home’s kitchen, making a traditional Afghan meal with lamb and complimentary side dishes of raw onions, cucumbers and a flat bread.

“They don’t eat pork in any form or shape,” Montgomery said. “They eat halal meat. It’s very close to being kosher.”

The local hospitality was a small payback for the men who helped and protected Henderson and other American military personnel while they were serving in Afghanistan.

“I have the utmost respect and honor for them,” Henderson said.

The Afghan Welcome Home Project temporarily welcomed the Afghan evacuees to the Decatur community.

Hospitality is a common personality trait among the eight men currently staying in the northside Decatur home.

“They are very hospitable,” said Haji Monir, a name he uses as an alias through an interrupter. “They will provide whatever they have in their home for you.”

Afghanistan is made up of villages, according to Henderson. “And every village, especially in the host province, will welcome you,” she said. “No matter who you are or where you’re from, you’re welcome to visit them in their homes and villages.”

Decatur is a temporary stop. Bloomington is the nearest destination for the men. “They have such a dynamic, diverse population there,” Montgomery said. “It draws people from all over the world.”

The immediate goals for the Afghan Welcome Home Project is to find housing for the men, help them learn English, then find employment. While in Afghanistan, the men provided services and jobs in and around the military bases. “These gentlemen worked for the U.S. Army,” Montgomery said.

The men visiting Decatur do not speak English. The community colleges throughout Central Illinois will hopefully provide classes in English as a Second Language. “Learning the language makes all the doors open,” Montgomery said.

The future is unclear, but the circumstances they left were exceptionally dangerous.

The men rushed to board the last planes taking off from Afghanistan in August, leaving their families behind. “It became too dangerous,” Montgomery said.

The Taliban continue to hunt the refugees, which is why their names and photos are not publicized. “They’re not worried about the women and children,” Montgomery said about the Taliban. “They want the men who worked for the Americans.”

With refugee status, the men must wait three years before they can apply to bring their families to the United States. While they are here, they have applied for their own Social Security numbers, allowing them to collect and earn their way. “They’re not taking anything from anybody else,” Montgomery said.

Although their families are currently out of harm's way, they continue to face challenges and changes since the American and their husbands and fathers left the country. One of the men has two girls, who can no longer be educated. The men who remained behind are taking care of the families in hiding. They are able to communicate through cell phone conversations.

“Their biggest concern right now is getting to work,” Henderson said. “None of their families (in Afghanistan) have an income right now.”

Henderson was deployed in Afghanistan in 2003 working alongside men similar to the guests in Decatur. “They did missions with the American special forces teams,” she said.

According to Henderson, the men fought the Taliban when the Americans were leaving. “The Taliban were telling them to hand over their weapons, and they said No,” she said. “They had a standoff with the Taliban.”

They were told they would have to turn their country over to the enemy, Henderson said. However, rather than hand over their weapons to the Taliban, they destroyed them all. “We are veterans that had been in Afghanistan and worked with the Afghan forces, that was a very proud moment that they did,” Henderson said.

Although they may be safer in America, the men admit they miss their country. “We look forward to having peace in our country and have our country back,” Monir said.

Now the men are trying to settle into Midwestern lifestyles.

“The pizza was delicious and everyone liked it,” Monir said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

