Watch now: Decatur Blaze hockey players find home away from home in Macon County

DECATUR — As a Decatur Blaze hockey player, Deangelo Ferrari, 17, really likes Decatur.

“The hockey here, it’s great,” he said. “It’s a great experience to play hockey and live with a new family.”

Originally from Rock Island near the Quad Cities, Deangelo arrived in September, at the beginning of the hockey season, and immediately joined Brittany Espy and her family, one of many host families called billets.

Espy is the mom in a Decatur billet family. “We house the kids that play for the Decatur Blaze,” she said. “They are kids from all over.”

The Premiere Hockey players range in age from 16 to 21 years old. They live with the local families during the season, from September through March.

“You can put in as much or as little effort as you want into your kid,” Espy said.

She was encouraged to become a billet family through the local coordinator Tanya Haubner.

The local team has 10 families, housing 20 players. “Some of our older players live in a team house we have with the assistant coach,” Haubner said. “Some of our billets house more than one player.”

Haubner's home currently houses five. Next season Decatur will have two teams, including a second level called an Elite Team.

“We will need approximately 10 to 15 more billet families willing to take players,” Haubner said. “It is easier to have multiple players if you can in your home, as they are then able to have someone to hang out with and keep each other on task for hockey.”

Players and Billet families are given questionnaires to fill out about themselves. Information, including allergies, food likes, family dynamics, school attendance and personalities, are matched with the families and players. The host family receives $400 per month from the player to help offset the expense of having an added person in their household.

The Blaze is in its ninth season. Billet families have been a part of the team since then. The families have been located in surrounding areas including Warrensburg, Latham, Forsyth, Maroa and Mount Zion.

The Decatur Blaze belongs to the United States Premier Hockey League. “But there are these types of leagues across Canada as well,” Haubner said. “All teams have Billet families.”

The word billet is a military term used for soldiers during war times when people were asked to house soldiers out in the countryside.

“These players bring in a lot to Decatur,” Haubner said.

Deangelo began playing hockey at the age of 3. “I’ve loved the game ever since,” he said. “It’s been my passion.”

His dream is to continue to the next level and eventually play professionally. Decatur is part of the next step, he said.

Before she met Deangelo, Espy had never been to a hockey game. Now that the family has taken to Deangelo, they attend every home game. “He’s become part of our family,” she said. “And his family is our extended family now.”

As a billet family, the Espys are invited to all of the home games played at the Decatur Civic Center. “But really, the only responsibility is to make sure they’re fed,” Espy said.

Deangelo is the first player to live in the Espys' home. “And I was very skeptical,” she said. “I didn’t know what kind of kid would be coming into my house.”

Espy’s children are younger than Deangelo, with little in common with a hockey player. Her son Dakota, 11, plays baseball and football. Her daughter Laney, 4, plays softball. However, Deangelo had played baseball until last year. The connection was enough to ease Espy’s concerns.

Deangelo enjoyed the attention once he arrived in Decatur. He immediately became an older sibling to Espy’s children. “I went from being the youngest in my family to being the older brother here,” Deangelo said. “It’s been great.”

Espy learned about the billet families by watching Harding, her neighbor, who has been a coordinator for years. During a home remodeling project, Espy needed help carrying a few items. “That’s how we got introduced to the boys,” she said.

Harding, in turn, asked for help housing a hockey player when the time was needed. “She said ‘I have a boy that I think would be a perfect match for your family,’” Espy said. “We had to think about it.”

After speaking to Deangelo and his family, Espy felt comfortable taking on the responsibility. “I just felt it in my heart that this would be a good match,” Espy said. “And with him, it’s been really easy.”

Deangelo’s family attends home games when they are able. The two mothers communicate at least once a week.

Deangelo's mother, Heather Ferrari, was nervous about leaving their teenage boy with another family they did not know.

"My husband and I were totally beside ourselves," she said. "But we knew it was the dream that he's always had. He's always wanted to do it. And we weren't going to deny him that for our own selfish reasons."

The Ferrari family knew other parents who allowed their children to live in similar situations. "We are probably one of the luckiest families to get this amazing billet family that we got," Ferrari said. "They took him in like he was their own."

Because Deangelo is so popular among the Espy family members, including grandparents, his parents feel a sense of pride knowing they did a good job raising him. "We did our job raising him," his mom said. "We raised him with respect."

Deangelo's experience with the Decatur Blaze has been positive as well. "He has grown as a person, as a player," Ferrari said.

Because his family lives in the northern part of Illinois, Deangelo returns to his home often. His school is conducted online. When he arrived in Decatur, he was still 16 years old. He admits his mother was skeptical at first, he said. “They didn’t want their baby boy to leave,” he said. “But they were excited for me and wanted me to follow my dreams.”

Rock Island has many similarities to Decatur, according to Deangelo. “It was good,” he said about the demographics. “I could settle in better. That helps.”

The experience as a billet family has been positive for Espy, too. She has requested Deangelo returns next season, if possible. “He’s definitely become a part of the family,” she said. “It’s going to be crazy when he leaves.”

