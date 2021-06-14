Watch now: Decatur woman recalls life in Germany during, after World War II

DECATUR — Valerie Smalley was born in Germany, less than a week after Adolf Hitler thrust the country into war with Poland.

Although she was a child, Smalley is filled with stories about her life in war-torn Germany.

Gini Smith often sits at her feet providing pedicures at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center. Her clients, like Smalley, keep her mesmerized with their tales of the past. “I have some of the most wonderful clients. I think that’s what keeps me going. It’s not the toenails,” Smith said. “Especially World War II. I’ve learned more from my clients about World War II than I’ve ever learned in a textbook, both sides.”

Smalley’s stories have especially kept Smith captivated during several sessions.

During the past 60 years living in Central Illinois, Smalley has been asked about her life, but one question often comes up: How could someone like Hitler come to such power?

Her answer comes from her post-war experiences, as well as the stories told by her father and uncles.

“It was because they were promised a lot, but didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” she said about Hitler and his government.

Like most of the world, Germany was living through the Great Depression in the 1930s. “Well, they got work, but it was all to get ready for the war,” Smalley said.

Throughout her early childhood, Smalley said she could hear the battles coming closer. Caravans of German people travelled past to escape the fighting. “They carried what they could,” she said.

Her post-World War II stories are often filled with similar struggles and challenges.

She was born Valerie Klein on Sept. 7, 1939, six days after the war began. She lived in the village of Petersdorf on the east side of Germany. After the war, the area was given to Joseph Stalin who in turn gave it to Czechoslovakia. “When the Russians came through our town on the fifth of May of 1945, I was five-and-a-half,” she said. “A 700-year-old German town became a Czechish town.”

Czech citizens arrived in her village, also taking what they wanted, including homes. “That was part of the agreement,” Smalley said.

Smalley wasn't immune to the images of death brought about by the war. “It’s just horrible what war does,” she said.

The German families had no place to live, their food was rationed and schooling for them was illegal.

Her family, which consisted of her mother, father, both sets of grandparents, an aunt, younger sister and baby brother, were transported to the west side of the country with only 100 pounds of belongings. “If you had that much left,” she said. “When the Russians went through, when they retreated, they took what they wanted.”

When the family and 30 others arrived in West Germany after a two-day train ride in a freight car, Smalley was greeted by American soldiers and nurses. She was doused with powders that killed lice and other bugs. However, she was also given hot cocoa and a roll in a warm dining hall.

Although she and her family were German natives, they were not welcomed in the new home. “We were treated like we were the arch enemy,” Smalley said. “It took quite a while before they believed that we didn’t lie, we didn’t steal, we were quite capable of work.”

The Klein family lived in a small room for five years, with an additional baby sister. Smalley and her siblings were able to go to school and her father was able to find work.

Smalley grew into an adult and was visiting a coffee shop with her sister one day when two American soldiers wanted to join them. One of the men, her future husband, Gary Smalley, impressed her with a German-English dictionary. The two were married in Switzerland in 1958.

Smalley was unable to speak English when she arrived in New York, then Chicago, ready to start her new life. Her husband met her at the airport after her long trip from Germany. “I had my first American hamburger,” she said.

Smalley and her husband raised five children in Decatur, near Argenta.

As a child, the United States was a country she admired. “How can you not love a country where you have the freedom,” Smalley said. “It mattered... how hard you worked, if you’re honest. You were free to think for yourself and you could say what you wanted.”

Smalley has watched America change through the years. She said trust and respect are not as easy to witness now.

“Everybody is out to try to get what they can the easiest way they can get it,” she said. “It’s one thing, like during the Depression, and there is nothing, somebody is out there scrounging around. But when there’s everything plentiful, that’s not necessary.”

