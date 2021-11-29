Watch now: Decatur's Boys and Girls Club program director connects with local children

DECATUR — The children who visit the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur have a special connection with Robert Crawford, the agency’s program director.

“I like to see the kids have smiles on their faces, and just enjoy this,” he said.

For 17 years, Crawford has been an important part of the agency’s success. His job includes maintenance, cooking, cleaning and mowing.

“Some of everything,” he said. “I do it all.”

Crawford was awarded Outstanding Staff Member from the Boys and Girls Club at the beginning of the month.

Shamika Madison, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, has worked with Crawford since 2007. “Robert was my trainer,” she said.

Madison admits she feels a bit sorry for Crawford. “How many families reach out and depend on him,” she said. “It goes way beyond the club. Robert is the Boys and Girls Club ambassador, or for all youth.”

The award was a surprise to Crawford. He attended the special ceremony at the Decatur Club on Nov. 4 ready with a speech to honor the kids he works with. “An award for what,” he said, remembering the night.

Although he appreciates the attention, he admits the accolades come from the children he sees everyday at the Boys and Girls Club. “When the kids come through the doors, I love it. That’s my passion,” Crawford said. “My award is coming indoors and seeing the kids happy.”

He has watched the children grow from grade school on to high school and beyond. Crawford said he has been in the lives of five generations of children. “They start sending the other ones, then more and more and more,” he said.

Crawford understands the importance of the Boys and Girls Club to Decatur. “If it wasn’t for this building, a lot of kids, I don’t know what they would do, or where they would go,” he said. “Having these doors open, and the community helping, backing us up a little bit, it makes my job a little bit easier.”

The after-school program provides assistance for families and children. Staff help the students with their homework, provide meals and snacks, and organize athletic programs and other activities.

The staff include nine employees, who voted on Crawford for an award he didn’t know existed. “It takes a special person to work here,” Crawford said.

On a typical day, more than 70 children visit the Boys and Girls Club. “That’s 70 to 80 different personalities,” Crawford said. “You’ve got to be able to deal with all of that.”

The staff meet the children at their level, all with different problems. Frustrations with school, family and friends greet Crawford daily. “You’ve got to be able to talk to them and tell them that you love them everyday,” he said. “Each day is a challenge, and I’ve been up to the challenge for 17 years.”

Two years ago, Crawford decided to retire from the job he loves. In less than 30 days, when his retirement benefits were to begin, he received a call from Madison asking him to stop by for a project. “She said, ‘Don’t hang your hat up’,” he said.

Children were waiting for Crawford with the simple question, ‘When are you coming back?’

“She knew I can’t tell them ‘no’,” he said. “That was the plan.”

“He’s liked by so many,” Madison said. “So the moment he comes in the door, everyone has a problem to share with him or good news, not only the kids, but the staff, too.”

During the pandemic, when students were learning remotely, the Boys and Girls Club remained open. They offered services throughout the school year, including meals and tutoring.

“Throughout the pandemic, it has really shined a light on those people that really care about the community,” Madison said. “Robert is one that stood in the front line throughout the entire time pandemic.”

When the children were unable to attend the Boys and Girls Club, Crawford visited the families to make sure they were fed and the building was ready for when they came back. “You have to appreciate that and recognize people that go above and beyond,” Madison said.

The building was closed to the public for only a couple of days during the pandemic, according to Madison. The facility still had the supplies and food. The staff knew they needed to get the items to the children. “This is who it belongs to,” Madison said.

Crawford was contacted to prepare the vehicle for distribution. Utilizing social distance protocols, he spearheaded the team to visit the children at their homes.

“He kept them empathetic, kept them involved and gave them faith that we would get through this,” Madison said.

