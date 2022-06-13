Watch now: Decatur's Early Bird Kiwanis starts the day ready to take on the world

DECATUR — For nearly 50 years, the Early Bird Kiwanis Club members have had a single focus when it comes to serving the community.

“We serve the children of the world,” said Bill Meyer, Early Bird Kiwanis Club President.

The group of community members meet for breakfast on Thursdays at the Decatur Club. The early morning hour, 6:45 a.m., is a positive way to start the day.

“The meeting is usually finished at 7:45 a.m. for you to start your busy but wonderful day,” the club advertises.

According to Meyer, other Decatur Kiwanis clubs have the same focus, but differ by meeting times. The Golden K and the Noon Kiwanis Club have various members and volunteer opportunities. “But we have the same basis,” Meyer said.

The groups have worked together on various projects, including fundraisers serving fried chicken and a pancake breakfast.

The Early Birds Kiwanis have volunteered with various local organizations, collected trash from their adopted street on Mound Road and assisted with building park pavilions. “And our main fundraiser is (selling) cheese around Thanksgiving to Christmas. We sell about a thousand wheels,” Meyer said. “Which is pretty good with 30 members.”

The members sell corn in July and peanuts during their chosen Peanut Day. During the summer, children meet with club members at Lake Decatur to learn more about fishing. The Early Bird members volunteer at children's camps and assist at elderly people’s homes.

According to the members, the funds raised stay in the community with organizations such as the Decatur Family YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, CASA, God’s Shelter of Love, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and several more. The local club dues are intended to cover the rental space for meetings and the national Kiwanis organization dues.

The Early Bird Kiwanis gained its name, not surprisingly, because they meet early once a week.

In September 1972, members of the Noon Kiwanis Club wanted to expand. John Pulley has been a charter member from the beginning. “We had to have 30 names in order to charter,” he said. “We thought 6:45 in the morning was going to be the time to come to meetings. So we were going to be a breakfast club.”

According to the founding members, businesses at the time encouraged their employees to join service organizations, such as the Kiwanis. “The companies would pay a lot of peoples’ dues,” Pulley said.

Richie Barnett worked for First National Bank in the 1970s and was told to join a club. “The administration indicated they wanted all officers to be members of a service club,” he said. “They wanted us to not just be a name-only member and not show up. They wanted us to be active and participate.”

Pulley and Barnett have retired but continue their memberships with the Early Birds. “It’s a social group. We have a lot of good friends,” Pulley said. “And you feel good about doing something in your own community.”

Joe Tureck joined the Early Birds after retiring from Archer Daniels Midland's corporate office, because he wanted the social element he had during his career, he said. “I missed the connections that I made in the office,” he said.

Members are made up of women and men from various occupations. “We try to have a social (event) every month where we can network and visit,” Meyer said.

Their reasonings for joining include camaraderie and society impact, Meyer said. “And we feel good giving back to the community,” he said.

During the early morning meetings breakfast is served while the members listen to a speaker from a local organization, business or club. “It keeps us informed of what’s going on and we can find different things that we can do,” Meyer said.

“You get anything from the city manager to the Decatur Beautification (Coalition) to a guy with a hobby,” Pulley said about the speakers. “You get to know your community better.”

“And you like to feel that you can still give back to the community,” Barnett said.

The Early Bird Kiwanis are beginning to see an increase in membership, according to Meyer. Five members have joined since the beginning of the year. “And that’s good for us,” he said. “But we’re always looking for members.”

