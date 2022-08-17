Watch now: Decatur's Judge Thomas Little set to retire, along with his bow ties

DECATUR — With his decades as a Macon County judge, Thomas Little's face is likely a familiar one to thousands of residents.

But Little, whose last court session is on Aug. 31, may be even more recognizable to many by his preferred accessories.

“I’ve just always been interested in the look of a person that wears a bow tie,” said Little, 67. “It’s something different.”

The judge recognizes the typical tie is often the vertical accessory. However, he places himself among an exceptional group of Decatur residents known for donning the bow tie. Former Decatur City council member Pat McDaniel, Decatur attorney John Cobb and the late Dr. George Chiligiris were all recognizable by their predilection for these accessories.

“I like the way they look and they are just a little bit different,” Little said about the ties. “That’s probably what I’m known for.”

Little was sworn in as an associate judge in 1999, and in 2016 was elected to serve as circuit court judge.

“Being a judge is an opportunity to serve the community and serve the citizens of Macon County,” said Little, a Central Illinois native.

The judge has presided over a variety of courts during his past 23 years on the bench, including the civil litigations, adoptions and mortgage foreclosures. “I’ve done a little bit of everything through the years,” he said.

Retirement plans include spending time with grandchildren, traveling and tending to his beehives. “It’s time to step back and give someone else a chance to sit on the bench and make their own decisions,” Little said.

Little is the longest-serving judge in the sixth circuit, which includes the counties of Macon, Champaign, Piatt, DeWitt, Douglas and Moultrie. He has heard cases involving abuse and neglected children for nearly 15 years. His work has built a relationship with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA. His attire adds a softer appeal for those waiting in his courtroom.

In fact, Little said, he gets more responses to his outfit when he wears a traditional long tie.

“I always get questions about ‘What happened to your ties?’” he said. “I just never wanted to fit into that mold.”

What will happen to the bow ties after Little retires is unknown. “I’ve got so many and I don’t have much use for them anymore,” he said. “You collect them all these years, and you don’t want to just pitch them.”

With nearly 150 bow ties, selling a few for charity is an option. Funds he might raise would go towards CASA and other organizations close to his heart.

Little is often drawn to striped and novelty patterns on his ties, such as his bee tie. He knots the ties himself. A clip-on tie will not be found in his closet. “That’s insulting to a true bow tie wearer,” Little said.