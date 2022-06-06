Watch now: Millikin University choir directors go out on high note

DECATUR — It is a bittersweet time to sing Alleluia.

Millikin University choral instructors and directors Brad and Beth Holmes are retiring after more than 30 years at the institution. The couple have directed several choirs during their time in the community, including Vespers.

“We’ve done what we can do here,” Brad Holmes said. “It’s time to shut down and let new blood take the program where it needs to go.”

The couple recently met with colleagues and alumni as they prepared to depart the community. Along with a couple of festivities, a choir with former students was formed for one performance.

“It’s bizarre to see them from so many decades and classes all at the same time,” Beth Holmes said.

Many of the shared stories were humorous, although that wasn't the perception at the time they happened. “Especially the international tour stories,” Brad Holmes said. “Everything from getting left behind by the bus to tripping on the risers and knocking down a whole row of singers.”

The memories of the places they have sung also brought back joyous stories. “We’ve sung in places that people just don’t get the chance to, from Carnegie Hall to York Minster in England, to Canterbury Cathedral,” Brad Holmes said. “All over the world, the kids have had the chance to experience amazing things, and us with them.”

Melissa Liggett Miller, A 2002 Millikin graduate, took what she learned from her former instructors into her professional career. She teaches music education at Millikin. “They valued us all,” Liggett Miller said. “They cared about us. And they still do.”

Liggett Miller also made a love connection while in one of the choirs and married 2003 Millikin graduate Tom Miller. He is a band and orchestra instructor in the Decatur Public Schools.

The couple attended the Holmes retirement event to honor to the couple. “They did a lot for us musically, professionally, personally,” Tom Miller said. “We wouldn’t be the music teachers we are if it weren’t for Brad and Beth.”

The Millers said their former teachers created an atmosphere of inclusion and acceptance, traits they have used in their own careers. “Building relationships are key. The Holmeses knew that long before it was a cool thing to say,” Miller said. “We got into it for the music, but we got far more out of it.”

Not all former students entered careers in music or education. Brianne Marsel Tegel graduated in 2003 with a degree in vocal performance. She was a worship leader at a church for years, using her education. Now she and her husband are cinematographers in northern Illinois. “We utilize our music in building film scores and things like that,” she said.

Marsel Tegel returned to sing with the alumni choir because of her admiration for her former instructors. “I love the Holmeses,” she said. “We wanted to send them off with the biggest, most wonderful farewell we could.”

One of the community’s favorite choirs is Vespers. Richard Hoffland was the previous director of the show. “He spent 33 years building that program then handed it off to me,” Brad Holmes said. “Beth and I were able to just continue the growth of it.”

“The next person may take it in a new direction, put their own creative energy into it,” Beth Holmes said. “But it will continue.”

Millikin’s career opportunities were what drew the Holmes family to the university. The students were encouraging as well, according to Beth Holmes. “The heart of every singer is just so involved,” she said. “The Millikin students from our past have just poured themselves out in every performance situation.”

The university is not the only portion of their lives they will be leaving. The couple will move to Texas for a one-year position at Baylor University. “And possibly stay on there,” Brad Holmes said.

The Holmeses settled in Decatur, raising their children here and creating bonds. “We will miss the community,” Brad Holmes said.

“We will definitely miss all of our friends and loved ones here,” Beth Holmes said. “But it will be a new adventure.”

