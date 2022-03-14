Watch now: Picture wall highlights Macon Resources Inc's history

DECATUR — Matthew Gregory, 37, spotted his picture among several photos on display representing Macon Resources Inc.’s 64-year existence.

“This is awesome,” he said about the photo from 2008.

MRI recently revealed a timeline display inside its Hubbard Avenue office. The agency provides services for people with developmental disabilities.

“I’m really excited to see the reveal,” Gregory said. “And there’s my picture.”

The program was started in 1957 by a group of concerned parents who wanted to provide educational resources for children with disabilities. They named the agency the Progress Day School, later renaming it Progress Resources Center.

“They started with a group of 14 students, 24 volunteers, at First United Methodist Church,” said Amy Bliefnick, president and chief executive officer. “To think that 64 years later, educating and supporting people with developmental disabilities is still a huge part of who we are and what our mission is.”

Much has happened through the years, with the key points highlighted in the display.

It became Macon Resources Inc. in 1988 after Progress Resources Center joined forces with the Macon County Rehabilitation Facilities, a group that formed in 1970 to offer rehab services for disabled adults.

The Macon County Mental Health Board has been connected with the agency since 1983. “And they are still a very large part of who we are,” Bliefnick said. “They help us with our funding and they help provide programs.”

One of the highlights is the current 100,000-square-foot building they have used for 30 years. “This building was created to provide services, for day training, jobs, employment, and lots of opportunities,” Bliefnick said. “It’s full. We’ve utilized every space of it.”

The facility includes a gymnasium with handicap-accessible equipment and drop-down basketball hoops. And an outdoor activity center, Meaningful Meadows, was recently added.

“Health and wellbeing is important for all of us,” Bliefnick said.

Although social services are valuable to the people they serve and work with, jobs are also a focus to the MRI community. According to Bliefnick, the agency works with 22 local companies to provide services and opportunities for nearly 200 employees.

“A job means job security, it means opportunity for growth,” she said. “It means self-pride and it means self worth.”

Advocacy is also important to the agency. “It’s very important for the community to know who we are, the value that they serve in this community, and the many opportunities that they have to live meaningful lives,” Bliefnick said.

Throughout the years, the license plate facility, which makes plates for the state of Illinois, has been an important resource for the employees. Dewayne Rivers has worked in the industry for 27 years.

“In 2016, we produced 2.6 million license plates,” he said. “That was a fantastic year.”

The agency also established Hubbard’s Cupboard, a snack kitchen available for MRI individuals to purchase treats. “We teach people how to run a cash register, how to stock shelves,” Bliefnick said. “It provides a lot of opportunities for, once again, job placement.”

Bliefnick and the staff credit the community and grant opportunities for the success of MRI’s six decades in Decatur, but they first revealed the timeline wall to the people who use the facility.

“We want it to be for our people,” Bliefnick said. “We want our people to understand the history of how we came to where we are today.”

MRI isn’t done growing.

With such a large building, displays of future plaques and pictures can reach along other walls. Plans include expanding family and children's services and resources.

“We do stuff everyday,” Bliefnick said. “It can go down the next hallway or come back down the wall.”

