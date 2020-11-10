Watch now: Wrapping veterans with appreciation, honor

On Oct. 12, Small was awarded his Quilt of Valor by Stuchell and his family at American Legion Castle Williams Post 105 in Decatur. As part of the ceremony, the quilt was draped around Small as he was surrounded by Legion Post members and family.

As a member of the national program, Stuchell helped create Small’s Quilt of Valor.

“I quilt for them,” she said, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. “I make quilts, but I also do the quilting and stitching that holds the layers together.”

The tag attached to the quilt presented to Small reads: “Quilting to Honor and Comfort those touched by War.”

Anyone who has served the country, active or veteran, and is still alive can be awarded a Quilt of Valor. Information on veterans and soldiers can be submitted to the organization’s website.

The first Quilts of Valor was produced in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was a veteran.

“She just recognized that so many of our veterans and people who have gone to war and come back are hurting inside and outside,” Stuchell said.