Watch now: Wrapping veterans with appreciation, honor

DECATUR — Army veteran Roy Small remembers a time when some soldiers and veterans were not honored or revered for their service.
When he returned to the United States after serving during the Vietnam War, he was confronted with insults.
“They asked me if I had been in prison,” he said. “That’s not what I really wanted to hear.”
He was one of the lucky ones. Some of his fellow service members who went out in public wearing their uniforms were attacked or spit upon.
Nearly 50 years have passed since he returned home from the war, but Small still remembers the turmoil he and his country endured during that time.
There are those who understand the sacrifice members of the American armed forces have endured over the life of this country, and one group, in particular, that has taken it upon themselves to make sure those who served are wrapped with appreciation.
They do so with individually crafted Quilts of Valor.
“Which makes this a special kind of honoring,” said quilter Yvonne Stuchell. “It has a bit of me thanking them as well.”
On Oct. 12, Small was awarded his Quilt of Valor by Stuchell and his family at American Legion Castle Williams Post 105 in Decatur. As part of the ceremony, the quilt was draped around Small as he was surrounded by Legion Post members and family.
As a member of the national program, Stuchell helped create Small’s Quilt of Valor.
“I quilt for them,” she said, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. “I make quilts, but I also do the quilting and stitching that holds the layers together.”
The tag attached to the quilt presented to Small reads: “Quilting to Honor and Comfort those touched by War.”
Anyone who has served the country, active or veteran, and is still alive can be awarded a Quilt of Valor. Information on veterans and soldiers can be submitted to the organization’s website.
The first Quilts of Valor was produced in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was a veteran.
“She just recognized that so many of our veterans and people who have gone to war and come back are hurting inside and outside,” Stuchell said.
Since then, the organization has grown to 10,000 volunteers in 600 groups throughout the country, according to the organization’s website. More than 250,000 quilts have been distributed.
“And there are still so many quilts to be awarded,” Stuchell said.
Stuchell works on her own and with other quilters to produce the patriotic blankets. They may design and create the top portion, then send the work to Stuchell or others with a longarm quilting machine, which is an industrial-size sewing machine.
“The (quilts) are uniquely made,” Stuchell said. “They are all individually made and different.”
The size of the blankets vary, but are large enough to wrap around the veteran.
“Most of them are big, strapping men,” Stuchell said. “You don’t want to give them a little one.”
During the war, Small performed construction services, clearing and paving roads. “It was kind of scary at times,” he said. “You get a little nervous when stuff starts happening.”
Stationed in California in the 1980s, Small still had to protect himself from the protesters.
Although the early years were not a pleasant experience, he remained in the Army for 21 years. He credits his job after the war with the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. He spent 11 years in Germany. “The best duty station in the world,” he said.
He returned to his home in Litchfield to raise his family, but recently moved to Mount Zion with his wife Debby. The Quilt of Valor ceremony was a surprise. His family coordinated the presentation with the legion hall.
“It was hard to keep quiet,” Debby Small said.
Roy Small understands the blanket can be used for practical purposes but it appears he may be a bit reluctant to do so.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into these. I don’t want to spoil it,” Small said, describing it as a piece of artwork.
“I like the detail, I like contrast, I like the colors. It just knocks you out,” he said. “But it means a lot to the veterans.”
The quilts are created to provide comfort to the veterans, but Stuchell said taking part in the project is a rewarding experience that really hits home each time she presents a veteran with a quilt.
“It makes me feel good inside,” she said. “It’s a good thing to do.”
She also appreciated meeting the veterans’ families.
“I’ve met wonderful people in Springfield, Chatham, Decatur,” she said. “I go about an hour around Decatur.”
During the ceremony, Small was wrapped in the quilt, a gesture he appreciated.
“This is the best thing I could get for my service,” he said. “And it’s also nice and comfy.”
